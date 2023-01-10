Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Friday the 13th brings big business for local tattoo shops
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is Friday the 13th, and it’s a big day for many local businesses in our area. Since the 1990’s, many tattoo shops around the country run specials for the rare occasion, which brings in many customers who are looking for a good deal.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers needed for Saturday trash cleanup along Wilmington railroad tracks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you set a New Year’s resolution to volunteer more in 2023, you have your chance this weekend. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful are holding a trash cleanup event Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Police Department reports increase in e-bike thefts
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you own an e-bike in Carolina Beach, police are urging you to be extra vigilant. With the rise in popularity of e-bikes, the Carolina Beach Police Department says there has seen a recent increase in e-bike thefts. Because of their value, police say...
WRAL
'I was going to die': Sampson County deputy shot in the leg shares journey of recovery
ROSEBORO, N.C. — It's been nearly five months since Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was shot in the leg in-the-line-of-duty. Since then, she's gone through surgery and rehab, with the hope of getting back on patrol. "People think I'm crazy, maybe even my husband thinks I'm crazy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 13-15
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weekend is right around the corner, and there is plenty of ways to spend it. From learning about our regions role during the Civil War, and a new place to see a unique art exhibit, to tributes honoring Civil Rights Activist Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King, there’s so much happening in the Cape Fear this weekend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Letter details departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning new details on the departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director, Ed Conrow. Conrow was terminated on October 13th. A dismissal letter dated that day says, “there have been multiple occurrences when Conrow has been out of the office on leave...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s almost time to stock up on those Thin Mints!. Girl Scouts of the North Carolina Coastal Pines council are gearing up for another successful season of cookie selling, community service and joy spreading beginning Saturday. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United to host “Fresh Chance Friday” for local residents
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This free event, hosted by Port City United is called “Fresh Chance Friday” and will be held at the MLK center in Wilmington from 2-5pm on January 27th. The goal is to help people in need of employment and those who may...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest substance abuse treatment facility set to open in February
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Those in need of substance abuse treatment in the Cape Fear Region will soon have a place to get the care they need. New Hanover County Commissioners approved Monday a lease agreement with the operator of The Healing Place of New Hanover County. Contractors were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested following alleged Whiteville shooting Thursday afternoon
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following an alleged shooting incident in Whiteville. Whiteville Police Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of MLK Jr. Ave. and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call. The Officers arrested Brice Pridgen who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Town Council approves paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island is the latest beach town to move towards paid parking. Town council voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday night to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect. The town’s Communication Manager, Michael Emory, says the town council has discussed the issue...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days. In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon. According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps. The death is suspected to be a homicide. Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”. The...
