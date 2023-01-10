ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Friday the 13th brings big business for local tattoo shops

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is Friday the 13th, and it’s a big day for many local businesses in our area. Since the 1990’s, many tattoo shops around the country run specials for the rare occasion, which brings in many customers who are looking for a good deal.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 13-15

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weekend is right around the corner, and there is plenty of ways to spend it. From learning about our regions role during the Civil War, and a new place to see a unique art exhibit, to tributes honoring Civil Rights Activist Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King, there’s so much happening in the Cape Fear this weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s almost time to stock up on those Thin Mints!. Girl Scouts of the North Carolina Coastal Pines council are gearing up for another successful season of cookie selling, community service and joy spreading beginning Saturday. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested following alleged Whiteville shooting Thursday afternoon

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following an alleged shooting incident in Whiteville. Whiteville Police Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of MLK Jr. Ave. and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call. The Officers arrested Brice Pridgen who...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Town Council approves paid parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island is the latest beach town to move towards paid parking. Town council voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday night to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect. The town’s Communication Manager, Michael Emory, says the town council has discussed the issue...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days. In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon. According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps. The death is suspected to be a homicide. Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

