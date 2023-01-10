Four matches announced for Impact Hard to Kill fallout TV taping

Steve Maclin, Deonna Purrazzo, Bullet Club and more are already scheduled.

The first four matches have been announced for this Saturday's post-Hard to Kill TV taping for Impact wrestling.

The taping will take place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia -- the same venue as Friday's pay-per-view -- with matches beginning to air next Thursday.

Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango

Maclin, who will be coming off a falls count anywhere match against Rich Swann at the PPV, will face the returning Dango (fka Fandango). Dango made his promotional debut at last October's Bound for Glory in a losing effort to then-Digital Media Champion Brian Myers followed by a Before The Impact win over Johnny Swinger.

Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) vs. Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

Both teams will be in Friday's four-way for the Impact Tag Team titles that includes the Motor City Machine Guns (c) and Heath & Rhino.

Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

The two will be in Friday's no. 1 contender four-way for a Knockouts title shot that includes Deonna Purrazzo and Masha Slamovich.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D'Amboise

While Purrazzo will be in the aforementioned four-way, this will be the promotional debut for D'Amboise who is a regular indie presence with 20 AEW appearances in the last two years.

The show is also expected to feature the recently announced Pit Fight match between Mike Bailey and Kenny King that is scheduled to air on next Thursday's Impact.