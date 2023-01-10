ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Claude Moore Foundation Distributes $2.6M in Grants

The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation is distributing $2.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in Virginia and Washington, DC. The grants are designed to support organizations that work to improve the lives of individuals living in under-resourced conditions and to initiate programs and partnerships that increase academic competence and encourage leadership, especially for under-resourced populations.
VIRGINIA STATE
Uncensored History: Honoring MLK

The community will gather at the Loudoun County courthouse Monday for the annual celebration honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. starting at 10 a.m. The theme of this year’s program is “Uncensored History: Embracing the Past, Educating the Present, Impacting the Future.” The 32nd annual event is organized by the newly formed MLK Diversity-Engagement Foundation.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
BENEFIT, ION Plan ValenTUNES Date and Skate Night

BENEFIT and Ion Arena are teaming up to present ValenTUNES Date and Skate Night—a Valentine’s Day event for ages 21 and over featuring an evening of dining, dancing, live music, and ice skating with your special someone. ValenTUNES will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m., Tuesday, Feb....
LEESBURG, VA
Five-Star Character: Marshall Center Plans Next High School Leadership Conference

The George C. Marshall International Center is accepting candidates for its next Five-Star Character program, a February conference for high school students built around three pillars of leadership derived from George Marshall’s life: selfless service, unwavering integrity, and visionary leadership. From a tour of Marshall’s home, to guest speakers,...
LEESBURG, VA
NOVEC Offers $21K in Scholarships

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives are offering college, vocational, and trade school scholarships to public, private, and home-schooled high school seniors whose families receive electricity from electric cooperatives. The cooperatives will send scholarship funds directly to recipients' chosen educational institutions for...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Anthony Dellmore Norris, 1983-2022

Anthony Dellmore Norris, 39, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Leesburg, Virginia. He was born November 27, 1983, in Leesburg, Virginia. Anthony "Rara" was energetic and ready to conquer the world. He had a passion for rap music, known as "Ra Lanski." When he was not performing, he enjoyed sending time with his family.
LEESBURG, VA
Purcellville Scrambles to Fill Planning Director Position

Following the resignation of the Purcellville’s director of Planning and Economic Development, Town Manager David Mekarski and Director of Engineering Dale Lehnig are working to bring in an experience administrator to step in temporarily. Don Dooley has served as the town’s planning director since February 2021. He resigned and...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Leesburg Police: Racist Grafitti Found at Heritage High School

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating racist writing that was located in three bathrooms at Heritage High School. According to the report, the school staff has searched all bathrooms and locker rooms and was working to remove the graffiti. “There is no place in our society for this type of...
LEESBURG, VA
Purcellville Mayor, Council Clash Over Citizen Comments on County Projects

Purcellville Mayor Stanley J. Milan and Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut clashed with council member Mary Jane Williams over citizen and business comments about Loudoun County’s Fields Farm sports complex and Rt. 690 interchange projects. Traditionally, when residents email comments to the council, they are read into the minutes during...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
County Announces New Hillwood Estates Street Names

The county government has announced the new names of three streets named for Confederate generals in the Hillwood Estates subdivision near Round Hill. Jackson Avenue will become Honeybee Avenue, Lee Drive will be Turtle Hill Drive, and Pickett Road will be Broken Arrow Road. The new names will become official later this year. Residents will be notified by letter of the exact date their addresses will change, according to the county.
ROUND HILL, VA
Leesburg Police Chief Search Begins with Public Survey

The Town of Leesburg has hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police to conduct an executive search for the town’s next chief of police. Gregory C. Brown retired Dec. 1 after leading the department since Oct. 3, 2016, to take over as executive director of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.
LEESBURG, VA
There’s Something for Everyone at Crooked Run Comic Con

Comics and the business of comics have been a passion for Todd McDevitt for more than 30 years. This week, McDevitt shares his passion with Loudoun during a pop-up comic con event at Crooked Run Fermentation in Sterling. The Jan. 13 event features vendors from around the DMV and a...
STERLING, VA
Threat at Woodgrove High School Investigated

Extra law enforcement was present at Woodgrove High School as students arrived this morning after the school administration was made aware of a possible threat against the school. Principal William Shipp sent an email to parents around 8:43 a.m. Jan. 12 alerting them that there would be extra deputies in...
Biberaj to Pull Prosecutors from Many Misdemeanors Cases

Loudoun’s law enforcement officers will be taking on a greater role in court after Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj announced in a Dec. 30 memo to the District Court judges that her office will not participate in the prosecution of many misdemeanor cases. She stated that because of the...
Grand Jury Issues Indictment in 2017 Round Hill Arson

A Loudoun County grand jury Monday issued a felony indictment the 2017 burning of a Round Hill-area home after hitting a match in a criminal DNA database. Darrell A. Segraves, 28, is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling. The incident happened Nov. 4, 2017, when the occupants of a...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Charged Reduced in 2022 Fatal Leesburg Shooting

Days before he faced trial on a 2022 fatal shooting, a Leesburg man is expected to be released on house arrest while a new trial is scheduled on a reduced criminal charge. On Tuesday, county prosecutors appeared before Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman to reduce the original charge of second-degree murder against Nelson Jose Coronado Jr., 22, to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his cousin, Javuan Amontae Wright.
LEESBURG, VA
Walmart Shooting Case Advances to Sentencing

Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage on Thursday upheld six felony convictions stemming from the Jan. 2, 2021, shootout with Loudoun deputies at the Sterling Walmart and accepted a guilty plea on an additional charge. Following a May 2022 jury trial, Steven E. Thodos faces sentences of 20 years to...

