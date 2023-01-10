ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, IA

KCRG.com

One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow

The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A couple in Fayette County has to start over after losing everything in a house fire just weeks before they’re due to have a baby. It should be an exciting time for Jake Eitel and Shelby Holland who are due to welcome a baby girl in the coming weeks. But the couple has faced a series of hard times, including losing their home and nearly everything inside.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize

Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
WATERLOO, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire

A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
Q98.5

Today In History: The World’s First Tractor Company In Iowa

Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
1650thefan.com

Late Night Shooting Injures Waterloo Man

Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened at 213 Peoria Street around 10:30PM. The victim who was shot has been identified as Pharrell Jackson. Jackson was transported to an area hospital where he is reportedly in “stable condition.” No suspects are known at this time. Police say that the investigation is ongoing, though they believe the suspect and victim may know each other.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Mega Millions prize now at $1.35 billion

Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman. A judge sentenced a Waterloo man to up to 10 years in prison for shooting at a woman who sprayed him with bear spray.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

New Hampton Man Dies in Prison

A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman

It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle

A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Drug Arrest After Car Chase

A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Federal public health emergency for COVID-19 to expire

Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman. A judge sentenced a Waterloo man to up to 10 years in prison for shooting at a woman who sprayed him with bear spray. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Air Service Task...
WATERLOO, IA

