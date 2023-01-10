Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
KCRG.com
Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A couple in Fayette County has to start over after losing everything in a house fire just weeks before they’re due to have a baby. It should be an exciting time for Jake Eitel and Shelby Holland who are due to welcome a baby girl in the coming weeks. But the couple has faced a series of hard times, including losing their home and nearly everything inside.
Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize
Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire
A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
Today In History: The World’s First Tractor Company In Iowa
Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
KCRG.com
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
KCRG.com
Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that injured two people in a Sumner/Fredericksburg School District vehicle. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Viking...
1650thefan.com
Late Night Shooting Injures Waterloo Man
Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened at 213 Peoria Street around 10:30PM. The victim who was shot has been identified as Pharrell Jackson. Jackson was transported to an area hospital where he is reportedly in “stable condition.” No suspects are known at this time. Police say that the investigation is ongoing, though they believe the suspect and victim may know each other.
KCRG.com
Special counsel investigation underway after classified documents found at Biden's home
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6...
KCRG.com
Mega Millions prize now at $1.35 billion
Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman. A judge sentenced a Waterloo man to up to 10 years in prison for shooting at a woman who sprayed him with bear spray. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Air Service Task...
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
KAAL-TV
IA woman faces 33 theft, forgery charges allegedly benefitting Harmony businesses
(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa woman appeared in Fillmore County Court Monday on 33 theft charges: two counts of theft/transfer movable property, two counts of theft by check, seven counts of theft by swindle, two counts of receiving stolen property, and 20 charges of check forgery. Mindy Jo...
KCRG.com
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff initiated a traffic stop in the 2800 block of US Highway 63. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 105 miles per hour. At approximately the...
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman
It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle
A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
KCRG.com
Judge denies second change of venue request for man accused of shooting deputy
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 3...
kwayradio.com
Drug Arrest After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
KCRG.com
Federal public health emergency for COVID-19 to expire
Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman. A judge sentenced a Waterloo man to up to 10 years in prison for shooting at a woman who sprayed him with bear spray. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Air Service Task...
Comments / 0