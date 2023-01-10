ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte, Medic says. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are conducting a homicide investigation on Citiside Drive, which is in the area of The Plaza and Eastway Drive. Police said a man was found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

NC man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WJZY) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, they found […]
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. Police said a male victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Driver pleads guilty for CMPD officer's death

WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers. Since WBTV started investigating, the charity announced it is placing donors’ contributions into a secure bank account before taking any more steps. Former South Iredell baseball players remember assistant coach. Updated: 9 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Gastonia Police searching for suspect who shot and killed stepdad

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are investigating a homicide that took place outside a home on Wednesday evening. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. According to police, the shooting took...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings speaks about violent crime in Charlotte in 2022

Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges. Charlotte Symphony exploring themes of freedom, strength, justice. Updated: 8 hours ago. Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Overall crime in Charlotte up 3% in 2022, violent crime down 5%, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave residents a better idea of crime trends they’re seeing in the city and how they’re addressing them. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and others laid out the 2022 end-of-year report Thursday morning. In their report, they said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. They saw what appeared to be a body under...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

