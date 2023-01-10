Read full article on original website
WBTV
One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte, Medic says. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are conducting a homicide investigation on Citiside Drive, which is in the area of The Plaza and Eastway Drive. Police said a man was found...
WBTV
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
NC man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WJZY) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, they found […]
WCNC
Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
WBTV
Man accused of brutally killing woman in NoDa granted $250K bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: links to previous coverage of this story contain graphic descriptions of the alleged crime. Reader discretion is advised. One of the suspects accused in the brutal killing of a Charlotte woman in 2020 was granted a six-figure bond on the murder charge he faces.
CMPD Crimestoppers seek Jan. 2 shooter from East Charlotte
Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a brazen shooting suspect who thought nothing of human life.
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. Police said a male victim was...
WBTV
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
WBTV
WBTV
North Carolina man fatally shot himself after killing woman, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday near a home on Sherwood Lane. Denver resident Debra […]
WBTV
Overall crime in Charlotte up 3% in 2022, violent crime down 5%, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave residents a better idea of crime trends they’re seeing in the city and how they’re addressing them. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and others laid out the 2022 end-of-year report Thursday morning. In their report, they said...
WBTV
WBTV
WBTV
WBTV
WBTV
One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
