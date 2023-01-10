ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

‘It’s a vicious, frustrating cycle;’ Over 60 cars stolen from Dayton in one week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdZtV_0k9ZhQkd00

DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the community’s help to stop a wave of car thefts.

Police believe how-to videos on social media could still be contributing to the uptick in thefts.

Police first saw car theft numbers increase in the summer of last year when how-to theft videos first appeared on social media platforms.

The first week of the new year has not been much better, as Hyundais and Kias continue to be targeted.

“It’s a vicious, frustrating cycle,” Valerie Brown said.

Brown is one of the most recent victims of the so-called Kia challenge.

She woke up Monday morning to her Kia gone. No one heard anything and there has been no sign of the Kia anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxF5f_0k9ZhQkd00

“Disgusting is a good word. Now I have no transportation or anything,” Brown said.

Brown said she bought her 2015 Kia Optima last August and is not happy to be part of the recent statistics.

Dayton police said 67 cars, almost all of them Kias and Hyundais were stolen in the first week of the year.

They said their statistics show car thefts in the city almost doubled from their usual pace, coinciding almost exactly with last July when the social media videos first appeared.

“Something needs to be done where they can’t put these up in the beginning,” Brown said.

Brown doesn’t understand why platforms like TikTok and YouTube ever allowed the how-to videos to appear.

She has seen police try to slow down the problem, including creating a countywide grand theft auto suppression task force.

But the problem isn’t only isolated to Montgomery County, it has impacted many parts of the Miami Valley.

“Something needs to be done, needs to be done, it is costing us, the consumers, entirely too much money,” Brown said.

It’s not just car theft victims that have to pay.

A lot of other drivers are paying after people attempt to steal and damage their cars.

Even when not successful, it leads to high repair bills and potentially higher insurance costs.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

whosnext98
2d ago

Funny how social. media is OK with information on how to steal a car, but allegations of voter fraud or vaccine harm is labeled misinformation. Actually,not funny at all.

Reply(1)
3
Allan Argast
3d ago

one of the many reasons why i say..if the rta can get you there. I'm not living there

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Over 90 vehicles reported stolen since January 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department has responded to dozens of reports of people having their vehicles stolen since the beginning of the year. On January 11, it was made known that 91 vehicle thefts have been reported stolen. Officials are saying they believe juveniles to be committing most of the thefts in […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended

SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

2 dead following Butler Twp. crash ID’d

Preliminary investigation revealed that the first vehicle was traveling southbound on Frederick Pike and the second vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Springfield Road when a "high-impact" crash occurred in the four-way stop intersection.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Truck crashes into home in Vandalia

VANDALIA — One person suffered minor injuries after a truck crashed into a home in Vandalia Friday. Around 11 a.m., crews were called to respond to a report of a crash in the area of Foley Drive and Donora Drive, Vandalia Fire Chief Chad Follick said. Upon arrival, crews...
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kettering Police seeking ID for auto theft suspect

KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is searching for the videoed suspect. The suspect is believed to have stolen the pickup truck seen in the video. Authorities encourage anyone with information about the identity of the person to contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2460. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
UNION, OH
1017thepoint.com

TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Police close Zoar Road in Hamilton Township due to a crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Officials have reopened Zoar Road after an earlier crash. Hamilton Township police have closed Zoar Road after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police closed the road at 7:49 a.m. at the...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy