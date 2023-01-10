Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
A Special Counsel Will Investigate Classified Documents Found In Biden's Home And Former Office
Attorney General Merrick Garland is appointing a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's former office space and home. Robert Hur, who served as US Attorney for the district of Maryland until 2021, will fill the role as special counsel to review the classified material dating back to the Obama administration.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Are Lake Mead's Water Levels Rising?
Lake Mead is rapidly hurtling towards dead pool level, which would be dire for surrounding communities that rely on it for electricity.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Colorado man: Vegas solar site fire was clean energy message
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of setting a fire that damaged a transformer at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy and denied his intention was sabotage, police said in an arrest report obtained Wednesday.
AZFamily
Vice President Harris to visit Tonopah to highlight clean energy economy
TONOPAH, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Arizona next week for an event west of the Valley. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Vice President Harris will travel to Tonopah to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link, a transmission infrastructure project that’s designed to deliver low-cost electricity to millions of customers in central Arizona and southern California. The vice president plans to address the administration’s efforts “to create a clean energy economy that works for all Americans,” a press release says. She’ll be joined by Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
KTAR.com
Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Arizona next week to highlight clean energy efforts
PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris is making her first trip to Arizona next week since taking office, visiting with a pair of cabinet members to highlight the administration’s clean energy economy efforts. Harris, Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm...
US days away from hitting debt limit, sparking financial fight in Congress
The Treasury Department is warning Congress that the U.S. is just days away from hitting the debt ceiling. That sets up a likely showdown as lawmakers decide how to raise the country's debt limits.
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
An independent review into the conviction of death row inmate Kevin Cooper found that evidence of his guilt was "extensive and conclusive" in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home
buzzfeednews.com
The Man Accused Of Attacking Police With A Machete In Times Square Is Facing Federal Terrorism Charges
The 19-year-old man who was accused of attacking three police officers with a machete in Times Square on New Year's Eve is facing federal terrorism charges, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday. Trevor Thomas Bickford has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection with his "efforts to...
The Death of a DC Teacher Renews Calls for Defunding LA Police
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On January 3, Los Angeles police officers killed 31-year-old Keenan Anderson, a Washington, DC, high school English teacher, who was visiting family. He went into cardiac arrest after being repeatedly tased by police responding to a traffic accident, according to body camera footage and his family’s account. Newly released body camera footage shows LAPD officers restraining and tasing Anderson, who can be heard begging for help. At one point in the violent encounter, Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, is heard saying, “They’re trying to George Floyd me.”
buzzfeednews.com
Flights Across The US Were Temporarily Delayed Because Of An FAA Computer System Outage
A computer outage grounded flights across the US on Wednesday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration scrambled to get the system back up. The FAA's system to convey safety information to pilots and other airline personnel, called the Notice to Air Missions System, had "failed," the agency said, affecting operations across the US.
buzzfeednews.com
California Floods: Aerial Images Show The Scale Of Damage Across The State
California has been battered by catastrophic rainstorms in recent days, with extreme flooding and winds that have downed trees, smashed homes and cars, and turned residential streets into rivers all across the state. At least 17 people have died, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news conference Tuesday. In the...
buzzfeednews.com
Don’t Freak Out About Your Gas Stove (Yet)
There’s a lot going on in the world, yet gas stoves have been stealing the spotlight over the past few weeks, spurring heated debates among concerned parents, flustered politicians, passionate climate activists, and health experts. It all started when a study published in December in the International Journal of...
