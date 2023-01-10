ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

buzzfeednews.com

A Special Counsel Will Investigate Classified Documents Found In Biden's Home And Former Office

Attorney General Merrick Garland is appointing a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's former office space and home. Robert Hur, who served as US Attorney for the district of Maryland until 2021, will fill the role as special counsel to review the classified material dating back to the Obama administration.
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
MOSCOW, ID
AZFamily

Vice President Harris to visit Tonopah to highlight clean energy economy

TONOPAH, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Arizona next week for an event west of the Valley. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Vice President Harris will travel to Tonopah to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link, a transmission infrastructure project that’s designed to deliver low-cost electricity to millions of customers in central Arizona and southern California. The vice president plans to address the administration’s efforts “to create a clean energy economy that works for all Americans,” a press release says. She’ll be joined by Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
TONOPAH, AZ
The Guardian

Top 10 books about California

The frustrating thing if you are writing a book set in California is that you have to leave a lot of things out – the landscape is so variable and the cultures are so numerous that it’s easy to get lost as you explore your subject. I think...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

The Death of a DC Teacher Renews Calls for Defunding LA Police

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On January 3, Los Angeles police officers killed 31-year-old Keenan Anderson, a Washington, DC, high school English teacher, who was visiting family. He went into cardiac arrest after being repeatedly tased by police responding to a traffic accident, according to body camera footage and his family’s account. Newly released body camera footage shows LAPD officers restraining and tasing Anderson, who can be heard begging for help. At one point in the violent encounter, Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, is heard saying, “They’re trying to George Floyd me.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
buzzfeednews.com

Flights Across The US Were Temporarily Delayed Because Of An FAA Computer System Outage

A computer outage grounded flights across the US on Wednesday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration scrambled to get the system back up. The FAA's system to convey safety information to pilots and other airline personnel, called the Notice to Air Missions System, had "failed," the agency said, affecting operations across the US.
buzzfeednews.com

Don’t Freak Out About Your Gas Stove (Yet)

There’s a lot going on in the world, yet gas stoves have been stealing the spotlight over the past few weeks, spurring heated debates among concerned parents, flustered politicians, passionate climate activists, and health experts. It all started when a study published in December in the International Journal of...

