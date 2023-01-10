Read full article on original website
Dodgers Reportedly In Line To Acquire Potential Red Sox Target
The Red Sox are in the hunt for more depth at the middle infield position, and Boston can cross at least one name off its potential list. Trevor Story underwent a right elbow procedure that will sideline him for several months into the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres this offseason, which leaves the Red Sox without their starting second baseman and shortstop from 2022.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Joining This Team ‘Definitely On The Table’
The Dolphins made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and they were punished for not taking the proper channels in their recruitment of the star quarterback. In a few months, Miami will have the chance to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion with no strings attached. Will the Dolphins take advantage of the opportunity?
Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer
Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
How This Act By Red Sox Management Convinced Rafael Devers To Sign Deal
Rafael Devers officially is a long-term member of the Red Sox. Boston made his 10-year deal official and held a news conference at Fenway Park on Wednesday. The Red Sox have a number of questions heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but fans know they’ll have Devers on the team for the long run.
How Red Sox Owner Felt About Boston Losing Xander Bogaerts
Wednesday was an exciting day for the Red Sox, who signed franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension. The deal for Devers was finalized just over a month after Boston reached a vastly different conclusion with another homegrown talent. Xander Bogaerts, who joined the Red Sox organization all the way back in 2009, ended his lengthy Boston tenure by signing an 11-year free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
Patriots Assistant Rumored As Coordinator Candidate For This Team
If Nick Caley doesn’t become the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator, he could land that job elsewhere this offseason. The longtime New England assistant will be a “name to watch” for Houston’s OC position if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Wednesday.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Rejected Request From Bucs Before Playoffs
Tom Brady completed another full regular season without missing a start this past Sunday when Tampa Bay visited Atlanta. But if the Buccaneers had it their way, the 45-year-old quarterback wouldn’t have played at all in Week 18. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tampa Bay wanted Brady to...
Patriots Rumors: What Mac Jones Did To Anger Bill Belichick During Season
You no longer need a tin-foil hat to wonder whether there was real tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick this season. The signs were there in late October, when Belichick alienated Jones before, during and after the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which came at the height of “Zappe Fever.” And they were there Monday morning when Belichick refused to back Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future.
Dodgers Reportedly Land Rumored Red Sox Trade Target
The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled the trigger and removed a rumored Boston Red Sox trade target off the board Wednesday. The Dodgers reportedly acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor-league prospect Jacob Amaya, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Earlier in the day, the Dodgers were “in line” to land the veteran. With just a year left on his initial two-year, $10 million deal with the Marlins, Rojas will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season.
Red Sox Trade Veteran Left-Hander To Division Rival Orioles
Finalizing a monster contract extension with Rafael Devers wasn’t the only order of business the Red Sox took care of Wednesday. Roughly five hours after Boston announced its new 10-year pact with the star third baseman, the organization revealed its latest trade through a press release. Left-handed pitcher Darwinzon Hernández was dealt to the American League East rival Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations.
Chaim Bloom Refutes Rumor About Trevor Story’s Elbow Surgery
Countless Red Sox fans likely were asking the same question after big news about Trevor Story surfaced Tuesday afternoon. Why didn’t Boston’s second baseman undergo the elbow procedure immediately after the club’s 2022 season concluded?. Story on Tuesday underwent a “successful internal bracing procedure of the right...
MLB Rumors: Padres Add Veteran Power Bat To Potent Lineup
Even with a lineup already loaded with stars, the San Diego Padres still went out and obtained another power bat Wednesday to add to the mix. The Padres reportedly reached a one-year agreement with veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz, according to MLB Insider Héctor Gómez. The deal is worth just $1 million, per FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray.
Eight Shortstops Red Sox Could Target After Trevor Story Injury
Trevor Story’s injury compounded an issue that already existed for the Boston Red Sox. Who will play shortstop — and second base, for that matter — in 2023?. Xander Bogaerts’ departure obviously left a huge void, which the Red Sox planned to address by shifting Story to shortstop, his natural position with the Colorado Rockies before moving to second base with Boston in 2022. That would have left Christian Arroyo as the leading candidate to play the keystone, though the Red Sox also could’ve added to the middle of their infield and/or leaned on Kiké Hernández’s defensive versatility despite his excellent glove work in center field.
Red Sox DFA Right-Handed Pitcher To Make Room For Corey Kluber
The Red Sox made their signing of Corey Kluber official Thursday. Right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The two-time Cy Young award winner signed a one-year deal with Boston that also includes a club option for 2024. Kluber brings a veteran...
Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Minor-League Deal With MLB Veteran
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made it clear the team was looking to add players of all sorts following Trevor Story’s injury. On Wednesday, he reportedly made his first move. According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the Red Sox agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Greg...
Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
In what should be one of the tighter games of Wild Card Weekend, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants. New York Giants (+132) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-158) Total: 48.5 (O -104, U -118) There weren’t expectations for the New York Giants to make a playoff run in...
Red Sox Avoid Arbitration With Five Players For 2023 MLB Season
The Red Sox had a busy week and that continued Friday afternoon. Boston avoided arbitration with Alex Verdugo, Nick Pivetta, Reese McGuire, Christian Arroyo and Ryan Brasier, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Speier provided a breakdown of each of the above player’s...
Dodgers Officially Release Trevor Bauer
After this story first broke last Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers have now made it official. Trevor Bauer will no longer be a Dodger after his release from the team went through today. The former Red passed through waivers unclaimed and is now a free agent with the ability to return for the 2023 season.
