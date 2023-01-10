Trevor Story’s injury compounded an issue that already existed for the Boston Red Sox. Who will play shortstop — and second base, for that matter — in 2023?. Xander Bogaerts’ departure obviously left a huge void, which the Red Sox planned to address by shifting Story to shortstop, his natural position with the Colorado Rockies before moving to second base with Boston in 2022. That would have left Christian Arroyo as the leading candidate to play the keystone, though the Red Sox also could’ve added to the middle of their infield and/or leaned on Kiké Hernández’s defensive versatility despite his excellent glove work in center field.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO