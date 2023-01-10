Read full article on original website
IGN
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge Guide
Not only is it exciting to see our local areas perfectly swarming with Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokemon, by stepping outside and collecting them all, you can earn resources to evolve your very own Mega Salamence!. Participate in the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge from January 10, 2023 at 8 AM (Local...
IGN
Pokemon Go Raid Schedule January 2023
Raids are an essential part of the gameplay experience within Pokemon GO, and are great to encounter and capture various high-level Pokemon. The available creatures regularly rotate, so you'll need to keep an eye out for the ones you want most!. This page acts as a breakdown of all the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans praise Twinkling Fantasy event’s wild spawn list
Pokemon Go fans have praised the variety of Pokemon available to catch during the game’s Twinkling Fantasy event. While many Pokemon Go fans undoubtedly have a love-hate relationship with developer Niantic thanks to certain decisions like event ticket pricing or lackluster seasonal events. It seems Pokemon Go fans have...
Best Pokemon for Cinderace Tera Raid: how to beat the 7-Star Cinderace event
Use these monsters in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Cinderace raids.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
IGN
Why You Should be Afraid of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Bosses – IGN First
“When first facing a boss, you usually start out in despair, thinking there is no way you can beat it. Figuring out when a boss is open to attack and finding clues on how to beat it through trial and error by yourself is what I see as the most enjoyable part of a boss battle. Not giving the player too many hints is something we’ve been conscious about since the Nioh series, and that hasn’t changed for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.”
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second major update fixes more bugs
Update 1.2.0 arrives in late February
IGN
Aussie Deals: How the DualSense Edge Feels, What it Does Differently, Preorder Info, and More!
In 1998 I was poor. Hand-me-down underpants poor. Living in a rural town, no job poor. Launch PS1 with a busted pack-in controller, so we'll have to tap-steer through Gran Turismo with this arcade stick poor. Those were dark, RSI-ridden days. Understandably, no small sense of wonder was felt when...
IGN
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Official Launch Trailer
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a retro-inspired action platformer following a cyborg ninja’s full-throttle fight against ruthless totalitarians. Packaged in a 16-Bit art style, high-tension soundtrack, and an eight-stage campaign. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Pokemon GO Community Day Schedule 2023
Once a month, Niantic hosts Pokémon GO Community Days. On Community Day events, for three hours, a special featured Pokémon will appear, along with the chance to collect goodies like extra Stardust and more. Get a group from your area together to play Pokémon GO during Community Day.
IGN
Genesis Avatar Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 10: Heroes' Genesis Avatar Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Genesis Avatar itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Genesis...
Warzone DMZ players are using proximity chat to fake revive sounds and bait enemies
Warzone 2 players have been using the proximity chat for yet more chaos, this time luring enemies into deadly traps. Ever since Warzone’s highly anticipated sequel released, Call of Duty players have been making the most of proximity chat. And by making the most of it, that’s ranged from roleplaying as Uber drivers to turning off other players’ consoles via voice command. It's one way to secure a win, I guess.
IGN
Outpost: Infinity Siege - Official Announcement Trailer
Enjoy this three-minute trailer for Outpost: Infinity Siege, an upcoming first-person shooter from Team Ranger that includes base-building and RPG elements. Oh, and piloting mechs, too. It's due out in Q3 2023.
IGN
Face-Off: Which 2023 Game Are You Most Excited For?
2023 has officially arrived, and that means we are finally in the year (fingers crossed) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and so many more fantastic games will be released. However, we're very curious to see which 2023 game you are most excited for.
IGN
World of Tanks - Official Battle Pass Special: Judgment Day Trailer
Watch the trailer for the Terminator 2: Judgment Day limited-time collaboration coming to World of Tanks PC and World of Tanks Blitz. From today, January 12, through to January 26, World of Tanks PC players can embark on an epic journey that includes tanks, time travel and lots of molten metal. Battle Pass Special: Judgment Day is the event inspired by the blockbuster movie, with a special T-832 tank, unique decals, inscriptions with iconic phrases, 2D styles camouflages inspired by the film scenes, and four vehicle commanders directly from the Terminator 2 universe. The campaign consists of 50 stages, and everyone can participate in the event automatically, as players do not need to activate the progression like with Chapters in regular Battle Passes.
IGN
Arcade Paradise - Official Kung Fury: Street Rage DLC Trailer
Kung Fury: Street Rage, a licensed in-game cabinet, is available in the arcade management simulator adventure game Arcade Paradise. Watch the action-packed trailer to see what to expect with Kung Fury: Street Rage, including four playable characters and more. In Kung Fury: Street Rage, it's 1985 and violence is raging...
game-news24.com
The Pokemon Company teases a crowd with a list of 1 008 encounters
The Pokemon Company Japan announced today that it is going to air a new presentation, Pokemon: 18:00 encounters as a way to celebrate the colossal number of the crazy pocket monsters that fans can catch and train across the many games. Even the recent titles Scarlet and Violet let pokedex down one thousand, the cheese-string-looking monster Gholdengo will mark the 1,000-slot in the dex.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - The Cradle of Centuries
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 11 - The Cradle of Centuries. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
