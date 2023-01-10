Watch the trailer for the Terminator 2: Judgment Day limited-time collaboration coming to World of Tanks PC and World of Tanks Blitz. From today, January 12, through to January 26, World of Tanks PC players can embark on an epic journey that includes tanks, time travel and lots of molten metal. Battle Pass Special: Judgment Day is the event inspired by the blockbuster movie, with a special T-832 tank, unique decals, inscriptions with iconic phrases, 2D styles camouflages inspired by the film scenes, and four vehicle commanders directly from the Terminator 2 universe. The campaign consists of 50 stages, and everyone can participate in the event automatically, as players do not need to activate the progression like with Chapters in regular Battle Passes.

1 HOUR AGO