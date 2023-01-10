Next Monday, the 2023 session will begin as Georgia’s massive funds looms over state lawmakers. In June 2022, the year ended with the state government budget with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his plans to spend more than $3 billion of the amount through a combination of one-time tax refunds, with fellow Republican legislative leaders signaling support. However, the cash cow has a remaining $3 billion that could be spent, saved, or given away. The state is likely to run a surplus in the current fiscal year again and barring a notable economic catastrophe.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO