atlantanewsfirst.com
$2K teacher pay hike, tax refunds included in Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget that was presented to lawmakers on Friday includes a $2,000 pay hike for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel. According to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), the $2,000 raise would be in addition to the...
Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address
State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request. Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor. “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
When Taylor County Republican Party Chairwoman Mandy Robinson-Hand emerged from the U.S. Capitol amid the noise and smok...
orangeandbluepress.com
Lawmakers Support Kemp To Settle The $6.6 Billion Surplus Cash
Next Monday, the 2023 session will begin as Georgia’s massive funds looms over state lawmakers. In June 2022, the year ended with the state government budget with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his plans to spend more than $3 billion of the amount through a combination of one-time tax refunds, with fellow Republican legislative leaders signaling support. However, the cash cow has a remaining $3 billion that could be spent, saved, or given away. The state is likely to run a surplus in the current fiscal year again and barring a notable economic catastrophe.
allongeorgia.com
Statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals
Georgia’s School Superintendent Richards Woods released a statement on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals:. “Governor Kemp’s budget proposals include more than $500 million in additional K-12 investments, including a salary increase for Georgia’s hardworking teachers and dedicated funding to improve school safety, address the impact of lost learning opportunities, help paraprofessionals pursue teaching certification, and add more school counselors. This is a budget designed to ensure a strong public education for Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.”
Kemp: ‘We’re going to be focused on growing Georgia, not growing government’
(The Center Square) — Gov. Brian Kemp took a victory lap during his second inauguration, laying out a conservative agenda that includes a pay raise for state employees and returns money to taxpayers. "Four years ago, I made this promise to the people of our great state: Whether you voted for me or not, I was [going to] work hard every day to put you and your families first," the Republican Kemp, who cruised to re-election in November, said during a Thursday morning speech. "And...
Candidates for vacated S.W. Georgia State Senator seat set for special election
Three candidates have qualified to be on the ballot for a special election for the Georgia State Senate District 11 seat at the end of the month.
Brian Kemp promises Georgia residents another tax rebate
Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
Seeing another surplus, Kemp still ready to spend in budget
ATLANTA (AP) — Pay raises and tax refunds mean Georgia’s era of big spending is not over. Gov. Brian Kemp, in budgets released Friday, proposed increasing spending in the current budget year by $2.4 billion, largely to pay for two billion-dollar tax givebacks, and then to maintain spending in next year’s budget, funding $2,000 pay increases for all state and university employees and public school teachers.
theatlanta100.com
Georgia was first state to do this in 1785
Believing in the need to educate its young people after the American Revolution, Georgia was the first state to charter a state university. In 1784, the General Assembly set aside 40,000 acres and on Jan. 27, 1785, the Georgia Legislature granted a charter, written by Abraham Baldwin, for what would become the University of Georgia.
Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WMAZ
Kemp proposes $2,000 state employee pay raise, $1 billion in new round of surplus payments
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp intends to boost the pay of state employees by $2,000 a year, he announced Thursday, and has several cash programs in store for his second term. The governor made the announcement during remarks at the inaugural ceremonies for his second term. During the address,...
valdostatoday.com
Fair Fight Action must repay GA for lawsuit costs
ATLANTA – A federal judge ruled that Fair Fight Action must repay the cost to Georgia taxpayers for defending the lawsuit. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the recovery of the costs associated with defending the State in the lawsuit of Fair Fight Action Inc. v. Raffensperger.
Political Rewind: Kemp announces solar panel deal; Abrams' future; Biden's classified documents
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Chris Grant, professor of political science, Mercer University. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1....
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Republican lawmakers to propose 'fair tax,' eliminating income tax
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers learned Wednesday how much it might cost to eliminate the state income tax – a proposal a Republican lawmaker said he will make this year. The price tag is $3 billion in 2025. For years conservatives have broadly pitched switching to what they call...
valdostatoday.com
Governor Kemp announces new communications staff
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces new communications staff after changes and additions to office staff. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the following changes and addition to his communications office staff. Formerly serving as Deputy Director of Communications, Andrew Isenhour is continuing his service to the state as the Governor’s Director of Communications.
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe
In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County special grand jury hands over its findings in Georgia’s 2020 election probe
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - After months of gathering evidence and hearing testimony from some of Washington’s biggest players, a special grand jury has completed its report on the investigation into potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election by former president Donald Trump. This comes about eight months...
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP
EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
