Reno jumps to 18th top growth city in U-Haul index; Nevada also climbs up state rankings

By Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Reno climbed to the 18th spot in U-Haul’s annual index of top growth cities, one of two Nevada cities to make the list.

Reno, which did not make the top 25 in 2021, rose in the rankings after seeing an increase in people moving into the area and a decrease in the number of people moving out. The other Nevada city to make the list was Henderson.

The U-Haul index is based on migration data from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that were compiled from the U.S. and Canada in 2022. The report did not include actual numbers for the number of moves for each area.

Related: Reno 3rd most popular destination for companies moving out of California

Reno has always been a popular destination, especially among Californians. The trend accelerated even more after COVID-19 resulted in the rise of remote work.

The increase in housing inventory due to rising interest rates could also end up encouraging more people to move to Reno if it leads to a decrease in home prices, said Christopher Piedra, U-Haul Company of Northern Nevada president.

“Ever since the pandemic, when people began moving away from big cities and working from home, we’ve seen lots of U-Haul trucks coming into Reno,” Piedra said. “People from California and the Bay Area are coming here because they can sell their 1,200-square-foot home and buy a huge place in Reno for cash.”

Nevada also climbed up U-Haul’s annual growth rankings for states.

Nevada surged 16 spots from 29th all the way to 13th place in the 2022 U-Haul Growth Index. In addition to Reno and Henderson, cities such as North Las Vegas, Pahrump, Elko, Winnemucca and Fallon also saw notable gains.

“There’s no income tax and the tax structure is lenient in Nevada,” Piedra said

Business interest in Nevada was reflected in a recent study by Claremont McKenna College’s Rose Institute of State and Local Government. Las Vegas ranked as the No. 1 location for businesses moving from California while Reno ranked No. 3, according to the institute’s 2022 Cost of Doing Business Survey.

Top 25 growth cities based on U-Haul truck traffic for 2022

  1. Ocala, Florida
  2. Sacramento-Roseville, California
  3. Madison, Wisconsin
  4. Palm Bay-Melbourne, Florida
  5. Auburn-Opelika, Alabama
  6. North Port, Florida
  7. Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  8. Surprise, Arizona
  9. Huntsville, Alabama
  10. Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina
  11. Saint Louis, Missouri
  12. Athens, Georgia
  13. Missouri City, Texas
  14. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
  15. Richardson, Texas
  16. Fort Collins, Colorado
  17. Henderson, Nevada
  18. Reno, Nevada
  19. Conroe, Texas
  20. West Chester, Ohio
  21. Lakeland, Florida
  22. Nashville, Tennessee
  23. Noblesville, Indiana
  24. Henrico, Virginia
  25. Sandy Springs, Georgia

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno jumps to 18th top growth city in U-Haul index; Nevada also climbs up state rankings

Comments / 4

Greg King
3d ago

Welcome to PRCE, where people flee policies they dont like , only to try and make those failed policies exist in their new location, sounds like the definition of a word.

Reply
4
Thomas Butler
3d ago

On every other list Nevada always rates towards the bottom of all the bad list. But everyone still wants to move here. Who knew?

Reply
2
 

