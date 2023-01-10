ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Huge deposits of rare earth elements "crucial to enable the green transition" discovered in Sweden

Kiruna, Sweden — Iron-ore miner LKAB said Thursday that it has identified "significant deposits" of rare earth elements in Arctic Sweden that are essential for the manufacture of electric vehicles and wind turbines. The Swedish government-owned mining company, which mines iron ore at Kiruna, nearly 600 miles north of Stockholm, said there are more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.
CBS News

CBS News

588K+
Followers
77K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy