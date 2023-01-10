Read full article on original website
Ocean heat shatters record with warming equal to 5 atomic bombs exploding "every second" for a year. Researchers say it's "getting worse."
During World War II, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan, wiping out 90% of the city. Last year, researchers say, the ocean heated up an amount equal to the energy of five of those bombs detonating underwater "every second for 24 hours a day for the entire year."
4-year-old whale of one of the world's rarest species is "likely to die" after becoming heavily entangled, NOAA says
One of the few remaining individuals of the rarest whale species in the world is now "likely to die" after becoming severely entangled, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. The 4-year-old marine mammal is a North Atlantic right whale, a species with only a few hundred remaining members.
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Huge deposits of rare earth elements "crucial to enable the green transition" discovered in Sweden
Kiruna, Sweden — Iron-ore miner LKAB said Thursday that it has identified "significant deposits" of rare earth elements in Arctic Sweden that are essential for the manufacture of electric vehicles and wind turbines. The Swedish government-owned mining company, which mines iron ore at Kiruna, nearly 600 miles north of Stockholm, said there are more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.
Beluga, believed to be former spy whale, befriends community in Norway
A beluga whale that may have been outfitted with a camera for spying showed up in Hammerfest, Norway, in 2019. Since then, he has been embraced by members of the community, who named him Hvaldimir. Now, his people are working to make sure he has a safe, fulfilling life.
