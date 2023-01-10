ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Shemar Moore to be first-time dad at 52

By Karen Butler
 3 days ago

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Criminal Minds and SWAT star Shemar Moore announced he is going to be a first-time father at the age of 52.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPRNI_0k9ZgQ4W00
Shemar Moore has excitedly revealed on social media that the baby he and his girlfriend are expecting is a girl whose anticipated birth date is Feb. 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"Mama's smiling from Heaven... Miracles happen... Here comes the BEST part of my life," Moore wrote on Instagram Monday.

The message accompanied a video showing Moore and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, at a backyard gender reveal party where he and his loved ones appeared to enjoy the suspense until a helicopter sprinkled pink dust in the sky overhead, signifying the baby will be a girl.

Moore seemed elated as he received one T-shirt that said, "Girl Dad," and another tiny one that reads, "Daddy's Girl."

The child is expected to be born Feb. 8, the third anniversary of his mother's death.

The post has gotten nearly 400,000 "likes" since it was posted.

Dizon also has a son and daughter from previous relationships.

Comments / 4

