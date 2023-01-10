Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Pilates Studios In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
North West pranks Kim Kardashian by ‘shaving off’ her eyebrows: ‘Not funny’
That’s one hair-raising gag. Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, loves to post videos on TikTok — and just pranked her mom with the help of a filter that makes eyebrows appear thinner than they are. North, 9, filmed herself holding a pink facial razor and rubbing it along the top of Kardashian’s brows (without actually shaving anything) while the mom of four slept. After waking up Kim, North showed her the version of her face with the “Thin Brows” filter, tricking her into thinking she’d done some DIY shaping. “North, this is not funny,” Kim replied. Though she wasn’t pleased with the prank, the Skims...
Boy gives little brother hair and eyebrows with pen so he's 'not left out'
A concerned youngster who was worried about his baby brother being the odd one out due to his lack of hair gave him a rather unusual marker makeover. Well, his heart was in the right place, eh?. Mum McKenzie Poland was vacuuming and turned her back on Kason for just...
Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover
An Ohio woman whose mugshots went viral for her spooky skeleton and cobweb face tattoos has unveiled a dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove the ink. Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first made headlines in Dec. 2018 after she was arrested in Ohio on charges of shoplifting and drug possession. Her booking photo showed her forehead covered with a spider web tattoo, along with Day of the Dead-inspired skull design around her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips. In April. 2019, Zebrasky and her macabre ink were back in the news after she was picked by the police again. But now, more than...
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer
WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
Deadspin
Fan regrets tattooing 'MESSI' on his forehead
The internet is quick to pile on acts of stupidity. People doing dumb shit is like 75 percent of the content that goes viral. A lot of the time, the, I guess, “victims” don’t set out to break the internet. It’s just an ideal combination of circumstances and timing that align. Then there’s Colombian “influencer” Mike Jambs, who went to a tattoo parlor, asked the artist to ink “MESSI” on his forehead, filmed it, and paid for it.
Caught on camera: Viral animal moments from 2022
Fox News Digital takes a look back at 2021's funniest and more bizarre animals videos that made us laugh-out-loud.
Mom Who Keeps Baby on Leash Met with Support on TikTok, Despite Criticism
The golden rule of the internet is that if you do anything on it there will be a number of armchair experts who will, at length, criticize every single thing that you do. Are you a sick guitarist playing at blisteringly fast speeds? Someone will chime in and say your sweep picking needs work or that you're overly technical and need to know how to "groove" better.
Philly men's call center helps 'feed the soul'
Vince Johnson, from Philadelphia, started Feeding the Soul, Men’s Empowerment Call to provide a mental health outlet to men. It is open to men ages 17 and up every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
An adorable video of a dog and an old man exercising on an air walker and having a good time
We all love to watch funny animal videos. They are not only entertaining but also adorable and make us feel better. Recently, a video of a little dog enjoying an air walker has been making the rounds on the internet, and it is no surprise that it has gone viral.
Pinky Cole Says Her ‘Today’ Show Segment Being Canceled Was ‘Bizarre … But All Good’
Pinky Cole shared why her segment on the 'TODAY' show was canceled and how disappointing it was to lose the opportunity.
Comments / 0