NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Philadelphia Phillies to reportedly sign Wen-Hui Pan
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to add a high octane arm to their system. According to the CPBL Stats Twitter account, the Phillies are set to sign Wen-Hui Pan, a 20 year old flamethrower, for a $400,000 bonus. Wen-Hui Pan adds another intriguing arm to Philadelphia Phillies system. Pan is...
Report: Broncos Block Falcons' Request to Interview Ejiro Evero for DC
The Denver Broncos stopped the Atlanta Falcons from interview Ejiro Evero for a defensive coordinator position.
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Eagles Playoffs: Philadelphia’s most likely route to Super Bowl LVII
Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles began training camp and the rest of us were watching HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions series, this team, its fans, and members of the media all have had one goal in mind. Get to Glendale, Arizona by any means necessary. No, wait. That isn’t totally true. That thought began much earlier.
Eagles should take a few looks at this lesser-mentioned Crimson Tide star
As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for what we hope winds up being a championship run, here’s something that you need to place in the back of your minds. Brian Branch absolutely has to be on this franchise’s draft radar. We’re almost certain that they already know who he is, but it’s high time that we discuss him in further detail.
Miami Heat Rumors: Layers to why D’Angelo Russell isn’t upgrade over Lowry
The Miami Heat are always a huge part of the chatter along the NBA rumor mill. For one, when a team wants action or a guy’s representative wants dominos to start falling, they just mention the Miami Heat. With Pat Riley and the guys making the calls that they...
