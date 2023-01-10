Read full article on original website
Probable Cause Affidavit: Ivon Adams, caregiver of Athena Brownfield, arrested for murder
CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The second caregiver of Athena Brownfield was arrested in Arizona for what a probable cause affidavit is calling "child homicide." Ivon Adams, 36, the husband of Alysia Adams, who was also arrested Thursday, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona due to an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect, according to an affidavit from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember for the murder of elderly couple
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — The State of Oklahoma successfully carried out the execution of Scott James Eizember on Thursday. The 62-year-old received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 12. Eizember’s attorneys did not deny he killed...
Metro group helping Oklahomans keep up with the rising costs of living
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It’s a new year and a new you, but in Oklahoma, some folks are feeling the same squeeze on their finances since the pandemic hit. One group in Oklahoma City is doing their best to make sure you have what you need to keep up with the rising costs of living.
Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling for a Better Garden
Soil sampling is the best way to grow a better garden and it's something you can do all by yourself. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how easy it is to test your soil, and why it's so important when it comes to assessing your landscape.
Walters: 'You are going to see us take directly on this assault from the radical left'
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) took aim at two former teachers and called for their licenses to be revoked on Wednesday. He asserted that the two violated state law, admitted to it, and planned to do so again. HB 1775...
Oklahoma AG to take on prosecution of Epic Charter school founders, former CFO
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Attorney General Gentner Drummond has notified Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna that his office will take on the responsibility of prosecuting Epic Charter School's two founders and their former chief financial officer. As you and I have discussed and as I have said publicly,...
Ex-model sentenced after killing California psychiatrist
A former model, accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019, received her sentence Tuesday. 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will serve 10 to 25 years in prison in the killing of 71-year-old Doctor Thomas Burchard. It comes after turner pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November. Police said she had an...
OHP recovers stolen vehicle submerged in Ft. Gibson Lake
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen vehicle in Ft. Gibson Lake on Thursday. OHP says they found the 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup submerged in approximately 25 feet of water on the east edge of Ft. Gibson Lake. The vehicle was then...
'Still very actively looking for her': OSBI issues update on missing 4-year-old Athena
CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) provided additional information about the disappearance of four-year-old Athena Brownfield. While there were not a lot of updates that the OSBI could provide at this time, they did say they had been gathering what they call "relevant items" throughout the process of searching for Athena.
Kitchen Living: Crockpot Cauliflower Bolognese
We're starting a new segment on Living Oklahoma called Kitchen Livin! Today Malcolm is making his not so famous crockpot Cauliflower Bolognese.
'Moooove along': Rogue cow wrangled at Olive Garden restaurant in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Police had quite a day on Thursday after they wrangled a cow at an Olive Garden restaurant. Officers with SPD worked with Stillwater Animal Welfare to take a cow "into custody" after reports came flooding in of the cow wandering around outside of Olive Garden.
