These Capital Region Schools Are #1 In New York According To Yearly Exam

After being canceled a few times during the pandemic, the yearly New York Regents Exams returned last year to test students in English and math. And as you would expect, several Capital Region schools performed EXCELLENTLY, landing at #1 in several subject categories on a list of more than 500 New York school districts based on scores attained on the standardized test.
NEW YORK STATE
