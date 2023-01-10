Read full article on original website
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Gas Stoves Banned In New York State? The Governor Might Make This Happen
Just one month ago we reported that the use of an oil, gas or propane heater for your home won't be allowed in New York State in the near future. Those types of furnaces will be phased out of the Empire State and the process could start to take effect within 2 years. But wait, there's more.
These Capital Region Schools Are #1 In New York According To Yearly Exam
After being canceled a few times during the pandemic, the yearly New York Regents Exams returned last year to test students in English and math. And as you would expect, several Capital Region schools performed EXCELLENTLY, landing at #1 in several subject categories on a list of more than 500 New York school districts based on scores attained on the standardized test.
