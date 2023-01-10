Read full article on original website
go955.com
AUDIO: Turbulent times ahead for KPS as they start 2023 with new leadership and focus
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It was back to business for Kalamazoo’s School Board at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday night, January 12, following a turbulent month that has shaken up the district’s leadership, and left some parents asking questions. Residents made it clear at the meeting however that they aren’t satisfied with the answers they have gotten following the sudden departure of the former Superintendent and Operations Director.
go955.com
Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
go955.com
Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
go955.com
Unresponsive baby dies at Bronson Hospital, KDPS investigating
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating after responding to a 911 call about an unresponsive baby who later died at the hospital. Authorities say a 911 call was made on Wednesday, January 11 about an unresponsive young child at a home on...
go955.com
BC Police arrest two teens following several downtown break-ins
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police have arrested two teenage suspects following reports of break-ins in the downtown area early Thursday morning. Police say they were completing targeted patrols of the Downtown Battle Creek area, following a string of recent complaints regarding activity in that area during overnight hours.
