Salt Lake City, UT

WATCH: Body cam footage of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with vehicle

By Courtney Johns
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A Salt Lake City Police Officer is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man. According to court documents Thomas Caygle is facing two charges including aggravated assault.

ABC4 obtained body cam footage from the incident, which happened around 5 p.m. on December 30th. According to the victim, Caygle rear ended his vehicle causing the two to pull over. The victim said when he went to open his truck, Caygle rear ended him again. He said he was pinned for 35 seconds and his girlfriend had to move their vehicle forward.

16 y/o girl dead after allegedly being fatally shot by 17 y/o boy

“That guy was just in my opinion playing it off… in my opinion,” said Caygle.

While the victim said he told his girlfriend to move their vehicle forward, in body cam footage Caygle told police he (Caygle)  told the woman to move the car forward, claiming his truck wasn’t working.

Caygle also told officers he hurt his rotator cuff in a fight and was prescribed medication, including Xanax. He also said he drank before the incident.

“It was not that much, because it was just tasters,” said Caygle in the body cam footage.

When he is interviewed at the police station, he requests officers give him a breathalyzer in addition to a blood test.

“It’s going to be below .08. Is it .05 now?” Caygle asked the officer.

Funeral services to be held for slain Enoch City family

Caygle told officers he’s worked in law enforcement for over a decade and said repeatedly he’s going to lose his job over this.

“I put so much f***ing time and effort into my career and then something stupid like this is more than likely going to f*** me,” said Caygle.

The victim went to the hospital but did not have any broken bones. Salt Lake City Police said Caygle is currently on administrative leave.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 15

Sunnyside
3d ago

really sad and should be treated like all other regular DUI people the badge doesn't matter he broke laws and hurt an innocent

Tommy CANDELARIA
3d ago

Needs to be Fired , Charged and banned from carrying a weapon, owning a weapon, his disregard for the victim m, his actions warrant serious repercussions, because he is a Sworn Poluce Officer, and needs to get counseling and detox of pain meds.End If Discussion.

Lacie Stauffer
3d ago

prescribed a benzo for a rotary cuff issue...please.... I have been living with (DRUG FREE) a rotary with an extra 3 inch give and ability to pop my shoulder in and out....for years...suck it up buttercup....pull your panties up and charge on!

ABC4

ABC4

