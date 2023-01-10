Read full article on original website
Related
WBTM
Both GW Teams Win, Chatham Girls Win Again, Dan River-Gretna Showdowns and More in our Local Sport Report
Both GW basketball teams pick up wins. Gretna and Dan River face off in district showdowns. Chatham girls win their fourth in a row and the Tunstall boys roll. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
Statesville Record & Landmark
Elijah Davis, son of UNC's Hubert Davis, carving his own space on the court at University of Lynchburg
GREENSBORO — When Elijah Davis started his sophomore year in the fall at the University of Lynchburg in Virginia, it took a little longer than usual to move in. Davis, a guard on the Hornets’ basketball team, made his mom and dad wait as he said hello to classmates and friends he hadn’t seen in a while. He was in no rush. At a small college that has around 2,600 students, there’s always a friend around every corner.
WBTM
Danville Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for White Mill Project: ‘Dan River Falls’
The City of Danville and The Alexander Company held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the White Mill’s exciting progress at the project site of 424 Memorial Drive. During the ceremony, Mayor Alonzo Jones unveiled the new name for the building “Dan River Falls.”. “As a nod...
WSLS
Four Roanoke natives nominated for McDonald’s 2023 All American Games
Four athletes from the Star City are getting a chance to shine. Joshua Holloway, Drayton Jones, Elijah Mitchell and Jeremiah Whitmore, all attending Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, have been nominated to play in McDonald’s 2023 All American Games in Houston. They were among the 722...
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
WSLS
WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville
A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
WRIC TV
Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
WSET
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
WSLS
Heads up! Line of heavy rain to arrive late Thursday afternoon, evening
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a strong cold front that will produce severe weather in the Southeast Thursday. If there’s any chance of that happening here Thursday evening, it will be south of Highway 58 where the air will be warmer. The heaviest rain arrives in the...
WDBJ7.com
South Carolina man killed in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. 15 year old Blake Phillips is featured with a huge striped bass he caught with Patriot Charters in the lower Chesapeake Bay.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Rook at South Boston Hotel to Open Summer 2024 in South Boston, Virginia As Part of the Ascend Hotel Collection
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has finalized an agreement with The Brittano Group, Inc. to develop a new member of the Ascend Hotel Collection in South Boston, Virginia: The Rook Hotels. This agreement marks the first Ascend hotel awarded through the company's emerging markets franchise development program in 2022, as Choice advances its longstanding commitment to increase diversity across the hospitality industry.
WBTM
God’s Pit Crew Sending Crews and Blessing Buckets to Georgia and Alabama Following Deadly Storms
Hope and help for victims of a deadly tornado. God’s Pit Crew is sending their Immediate Response team of volunteers to Griffin, Georgia after a deadly tornado ravaged the area yesterday. The team will leave the headquarters in Danville early Monday morning and stay until January 29th to help victims of the storm. We will tarp roofs, cut trees, and remove debris.
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
WBTM
City of Danville Announces Holiday Hours for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Municipal building and all other city of Danville government offices will be close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The public library and courthouse will also be closed. Danville Transit will also not be running. Household trash and yard waste will be collected on Monday as regularly...
Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke home a total loss after Thursday morning fire
UPDATE 1/12 11:38 A.M.: The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire on the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road NW. on Thursday morning was an accident. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to a house fire around 7 a.m. on Jan. 12. Crews say when they got to the home they found heavy fire and black smoke coming from the back of the house. Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes.
Comments / 0