The first commercial brewing company in Milwaukee was founded in 1840. In the “good old days” every beer was hand-crafted and slow brewed. With deference to that tradition Stephanie and Kyle Vetter established 1840 Brewing Company, making that date part of their name. They maintain that proud tradition as an “urban farmhouse” with some of their beers taking up to 24 months to brew and age. The same care is given to all of their brews from ales and lagers to sours and stouts. Many of their beers are barrel-aged like “Hawaiian Drinking Chocolate,” a stout, while others such as “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a Flemish ale, are blended.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO