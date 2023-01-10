Read full article on original website
Auglaize County to commemorate 175 years
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County will commemorate 175 years on Feb. 14. To celebrate, the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will hold a “First Baby” contest. The first child born on Feb. 14 on or after 12:01 a.m. will win a gift basket. Parents of the child must be current residents of Auglaize County. In order to apply, participants must submit their names, residence, birth date and time of baby, location, phone number and email. The information can be sent to [email protected]
Shelby County Republicans seek censure of representatives
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Central Committee is seeking censure on the 22 Republians who voted with Democrats during the election for the Ohio House of Representatives speaker. In a letter sent to fellow Ohio Republicans, Dan Cecil, chairman, Shelby County Republican Party, wrote, “The Shelby County Republican...
County record
-11:09 a.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 700 block of North West Avenue. -8:55 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Redmond Road in Russia. -8:24 to 8:28 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to three drug offenses in the 1000 block...
City record
-10:33 p.m.: warrant. Thomas Lee Hicks, 48, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -7:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road. -4:24 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Court Street.
Sidney BOE approves CRA Agreements
SIDNEY — Two resolutions dealing with tax exmptions for proposed housing developments were approved Thursday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. The first resolution, submitted by Vision Development, is for a new multi-family housing development to be located on property in the city of Sidney and Shelby County southwest of Kuther Road and Howard Street. The company plans to create 320 new housing units provided the appropriate economic development incentives are available.
New Year-New You
Attending a joint New Year – New You event held by YP Connect and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce are, left to right, YP Connect Committee Chair and WiseBridge Financial Advisor Aaron Watkins, of Sidney, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, of Minster, Emerson Wagner Realty Broker Susan Schaffer and Sidney Body CarStar GM Cameron Eisenhardt, both of Sidney. The event was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 12. Attendees could have professional headshots taken with which to update their look when promoting themselves.
Judge attends inaugural gala
COLUMBUS — Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter recently attended the inaugural gala, held at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, to celebrate the inauguration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as he begins his second term in office. The inaugural gala was an invitation only event, and Carter was a little surprised when he received the written invitation in the mail. Considering it a once in a lifetime opportunity, Carter and his wife, Pam, decided to attend.
Wren re-elected Jackson Center BOE president
JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Jan. 9. Brad Wren was re-elected president of the board. Krissy Mullenhour was re-elected vice president. The board established the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. as the date for the monthly meetings,...
Pioneer Electric employee graduates from leadership skills program
PIQUA — Pioneer Electric District Member Service Supervisor Deanna Wintrow has graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders. The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by Pioneer’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two...
Fire destroys camper
SIDNEY — A camper was destroyed by a fire Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to a press release from the Sidney Fire Department, at 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 204 Forest on a reported structure fire. While fire units were responding Sidney Police officers...
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Four new trustees elected to UW board
SIDNEY — Roxanne Hepfer, Human Resources business partner, Edgewell; Jim Hill, executive director, Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership; Missy Tallmadge, Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Health; Jenny VanMatre, retired teacher, Sidney City Schools; have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Hepfer, a...
Houston Joint Ambulance trustees reach impasse over Spirit EMS contract
HOUSTON – The Houston Joint Ambulance Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting on Dec. 30 to finalize the contract for rescue services with Spirit Medical Transport, LLC for 2023 but did not reach a conclusion as the group was not unanimous on the details of the contract. The...
Recent birth
BOTKINS — Nathan and Whitney Behr recently welcomed their daughter Hattie Jane Behr to the world on Dec. 30, 2022, at 9:07 a.m. at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney. Hattie was born weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long. She was welcomed home by her...
Houston Community Association dinner planned
HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is having thier annual dinner meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. The association will provide a meat and cheese tray, buns and beverages. Please bring a dish to share and tableware for your family. The Houston High School Jazz Band will be performing, and the association will be giving away door prizes.
Lodging Tax Committee approves policy amendments
SIDNEY – The Sidney Lodging Tax Committee approved the staff-recommended changes – with a few adjustments since the last meeting – to the lodging tax distribution policy at a meeting on Jan. 9. The staff removed the line “City of Sidney is represented on the board of...
Society offers scholarship
SIDNEY — The Beta Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society is now accepting applications for its grant-in-aid scholarship program. Women in their upcoming junior or senior year of college are eligible to submit applications for the $100 minimum scholarship. They must be preparing for careers in education and be residents of Shelby County.
Free tax preparation set
SIDNEY — AARP Tax-Aide is offering free tax preparation assistance again this year by appointment only on from Feb. 1 to April 8 in Sidney. For more information including the type of services available call Amos Library, 937-492-8354, or Senior Center, 937-492-5266.
Meyer placed through UF student teacher program
FINDLAY — Jessica Meyer, of Versailles, has been placed as a student teacher for the University of Findlay’s spring semester. Meyer is in a student teaching position at Fort Recovery High School in Fort Recovery, Ohio. Meyer is pursuing a degree in adolescent/young adult/integrated science education. Located in...
American Legion Auxilliary to help with event
FORT LORAMIE — The meeting of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxilliary Post 355 was called to order on Dec. 12, 2022, by President Cindy Plas. During the meeting, the board determined that they would help make food for the Gun Raffel on Feb. 18. They set their preparation date for after their Feb. 13 meeting and determined they would make chicken sandwiches and potato salad. All auxilliary members will be asked to bring a dessert such as cookies or brownies.
