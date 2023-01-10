Read full article on original website
EKSA E900 Lords Mobile Edition Wired Gaming Headset
The EKSA E900 Lords Mobile Edition headsets are the budget gamers' go-to accessory if they're after something simple and inexpensive, with soft cushions, a simple but sleek design, and a color scheme to match. Long periods of use do lead to a little discomfort, however, so be sure to take frequent breaks!
New Android 13 beta lets you customize app icons in a way it always should have
The second beta for Android 13 QPR2 is currently rolling out for select Pixel phones adding new experimental features and even some emojis. If you just looked at the official release notes (opens in new tab), you would think it’s nothing but a patch for fixing things like a glitch with the user interface that “caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.” But notable Android expert Mashaal Rahman managed to break down the entire beta in a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab). There’s one feature in particular that has him and other Android watchers pretty excited, and that is the ability to create monochromatic app icons that reflect the Material You theme on Pixel phones. That way, everything has a uniform look.
Ableton Live 11 review
Ableton Live 11 is a complete audio editor and music system with a price tag to match but plenty of more affordable options, and a focus on bringing sociable musical tools to youth including their Push hardware. Live 11 adds plenty of features including Take Lanes for comping, track linking for bulk operations and programmable Follow on Actions for clips and Scenes all adding to the multiple solid abilities and user friendliness of this beast of a DAW.
DualSense vs Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: which PS5 controller is right for you?
If you’re in the market for an additional PS5 controller, you could stick to the official Sony-made gamepad or see what the third-party manufacturers offer. Third parties often cater their controllers to specialist gaming, such as Razer’s Wolverine V2 Pro, which is made to fit more competitive esports play. We’re comparing the two controllers in this DualSense vs Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller guide so you know which one is best for you.
How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: printers
Our mission is simple: to be the source of professional-grade tech buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and maximize the tech you and your business rely on. We take great satisfaction in our impartiality and meticulous review-testing procedure, examining the products we choose in great depth. We keep our reviews current and well maintained if the product in question is still available.
Sign up for a Telstra NBN plan and score 12 months of Kayo Sports absolutely free
Telstra is kicking off 2023 with a pretty ripper deal. Sign up to any Telstra home internet plan and you’ll score 12 months of Kayo completely free (opens in new tab) – that’s AU$330 of value. Kayo’s Basic plan would usually set you back AU$27.50 a month,...
How to avoid the Pixel Watch restart bug that locked me out till it died
Still haunted by the memory of the countless tree chocolates and pigs in blankets I consumed over the course of Christmas (paired with the reality of the resultant waistline), I tried kicking off this month with a 'new year, new me' mentality. As part of my newfound focus on wellbeing,...
The HP Dragonfly Pro could be the ideal work laptop for the busy hybrid worker
From our experience with the HP Dragonfly Pro, it's shaping up to be a great laptop that combines solid performance, battery life, portability, and visuals. But it remains to be seen how well the platform management framework, actual battery life, and 24/7 customer support will work in practice. Before CES...
Interested in the Galaxy S23? Reserve a device now and get $50 on the house
You can now reserve yourself the next Samsung flagship (opens in new tab)- almost certain to be the Galaxy S23 - over at the official Samsung site. The reservation campaign is running from now until the Samsung Unpacked event on February 1st, when the company's new smartphones will officially be unveiled, and you'll get a nice little $50 store credit bounty should you commit to reserving its new Galaxy device once pre-orders open.
Twitter hacked: here's how to protect your account
Among shocking internal revelations about its content moderation practices and massive data breaches, it's pretty hard for Twitter to stay out of the public eye. The culprit, this time, is last week's cyberattack which saw over 200 million of Twitter users' logins (opens in new tab) being compromised. Specifically, email addresses used to set up accounts were stolen and given away for free on a hacker forum.
How VPN services affect internet speed
More and more people worldwide are turning to the best VPN services on a daily basis. Whether they're looking to bypass online censorship, boost their online privacy, unblock foreign streaming platforms or a mix of all, connection speeds will always be crucial for all users. As for how it works,...
PSVR 2 is a winner – according to the creator of one of the best VR headsets
It's looking like the PSVR 2 may very well be the quality headset it's priced to be, as Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey has expressed glowing optimism for the new VR headset. In a Twitter reply to PlayStation's head of indies, Shuhei Yoshida, Luckey stated he "was blown away" by the PSVR 2 headset, which was recently demoed at CES 2023. He added that he thinks the original PlayStation VR was "arguably the biggest success of the generation," and looks to have high hopes for the PS5 peripheral which launches on February 22.
How to watch The Traitors: the UK, US and Australian hit reality TV show
If you didn't see The Traitors, you missed out, big time. The must-watch show of 2022 breathed new life into the reality genre and became the definition of water cooler TV, bringing comparisons to the first season of Big Brother. And as for the finale, well, let's just say it's not for the faint-hearted.
Netflix's Lockwood and Co. looks like 'Ghostbusters meets Sherlock' for Gen Z
Are you looking for a show that combines the best of Sherlock Holmes, Ghostbusters, and Doctor Who? Netflix might have you covered with Lockwood and Co. The forthcoming supernatural thriller series, which comes from Joe Cornish (Attack the Block, Ant-Man), will launch exclusively on Netflix on January 27, so it's about time that we got a proper look at what Lockwood and Co. is all about – and helpfully, the world's best streaming service has just released the first trailer for the series, which you can check out below.
Samsung Unpacked 2023: Galaxy S23 and what else we expect
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is almost here, with February 1 set to be the day these phones are unveiled. This is set to be a huge date in the smartphone scene’s calendar, particularly for Samsung; with these likely to be some the most high-profile Samsung and Android phones of 2023.
Samsung Galaxy S23 colors: every rumored shade, including the S23 Plus and Ultra
A new year means a new series of Samsung Galaxy S phones, and with them a new selection of colors. But Samsung seems to be doing things slightly differently with the Samsung Galaxy S23 line compared to previous years. With the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, we saw one set of...
Could AMD driver curse be back with mysterious RX 6000 failures?
AMD RX 6800 and 6900 are reportedly suffering cracked chips, but we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. Some of AMD’s RX 6000 graphics cards are giving up the ghost completely, with a bunch of broken GPUs suddenly being brought to our attention by a German repair shop. That shop,...
Your next security incident could be just down to bad communication
A cybersecurity incident in an organization isn’t always caused by a vulnerability in a system, or malware that worked its way inside - in many cases, it’s simply due to poor communication between the organization’s top management and the IT department (or IT security teams). This is...
ATSC 3.0 is our 4K TV broadcasting future, so why don’t more sets support it?
One expectation I had going into CES 2023 was that many of the TVs launched at the show would feature built-in ATSC 3.0 tuners. But after parsing the specs of the sets announced by key manufacturers, it became clear that 2023 will not be the year that ATSC 3.0 becomes a mainstream feature in new TVs – 2024, or even 2025 now seems a more likely bet.
Overwatch 2 Baptiste guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay
In Overwatch 2, Baptiste is adaptive in every sense of the word. He can clutch an offensive push with his hyper-aggressive ultimate or save the lives of every single player in his team using his immortality field. No matter what side of his Biotic Launcher you’re on, this support hero is one to watch.
