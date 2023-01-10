ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WNDU

Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested in Carmel for stabbing of Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life. The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne. Just...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One injured, one arrested after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

ISP asking for help in US 30 hit and run case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are asking for help in finding whoever hit and damaged a US 30 overpass in November. ISP only recently became aware that there was footage of the actual incident. Police say that a semi was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Several Injured After Two-Vehicle Accident On US 30

PIERCETON — Multiple people were injured after a two-vehicle accident west of Pierceton. Emergency personnel responded to the accident at US 30 and East Van Ness Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deputy Mason Teel reported that the yellow Chevrolet Monte Carlo was heading northbound crossing US 30...
PIERCETON, IN
963xke.com

Couple arrested in connection to death of four-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that officers arrested a couple in connection to the death of a four-year-old child who died in July 2022. WANE-TV reports that according to court documents, the child died due to cocaine and fentanyl toxicity. The four-year-old was reported not...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

FWPD looking for lateral transfers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash

PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Two left in serious condition after U.S. 30 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were left in serious condition after a three vehicle crash involving a semi Monday morning. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly before 12 p.m. to the area of U.S. 30 East and Webster Rd. It was determined...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Two injured in U.S. 30 East crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. East at 11:45 Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was crossing westbound U.S. 30 to get to Webster Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic. The truck was hit by a passenger car...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wbnowqct.com

Deadly Crash On 24

A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
BRYAN, OH
WANE-TV

Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
NEW HAVEN, IN

