Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Michael Flatley diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of cancer
Riverdance star has undergone surgery and is in care of doctors, according to Instagram account
Freddie Mercury & David Bowie Were Drunk While Recording "Under Pressure"
It's one of the most iconic duets in rock history - and both singers were blitzed off their bums while recording it. Queen drummer Roger Taylor says Freddie Mercury and David Bowie were both drunk while recording the 1981 hit "Under Pressure". In fact, Taylor says the whole band had...
J. Prince Explains J. Prince Jr's Reaction after Takeoff's Murder
It's been barely just two months since the alleged 'accidental' murder of Takeoff during a dice game in Houston, Texas. On a podcast episode, hosted by Chris Gotti, called "Givin them the business," the Rap-a-Lot mogul clarified his son, J. Prince Jr's highly scrutinized actions after social media video caught his reaction to a shooting of deceased Migos member; Takeoff.
