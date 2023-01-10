ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Dogs found abandoned in Ohio rental home

By Nadine Grimley, Noelle Haynes
WDTN
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have filed charges against a woman after two dogs were found abandoned in a rental home over the weekend.

Audreanna Lewis has a warrant for her arrest on two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. The charges were filed Monday in Warren Municipal Court, a day after two dogs, now named Willow and Coco, were found abandoned.

According to a police report, a man called police saying he found two dogs in an abandoned house in the 900 block of Garden Street. The man was there to clean a rental property out for his boss. He reported finding no food or water left for the dogs, according to the police report. There was also feces and urine all over the house, according to the report.

The report stated that the tenant told the landlord that she had moved out over a week ago. A neighbor had not seen the tenant in two weeks.

Jason Cooke, a founder and representative from the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project , came and took the dogs to the veterinarian.

“There’s no reason that these dogs should have been left there to die they could have called somebody,” Cooke said.

Cooke took photos at the property, which show the conditions the animals were living in.

“It was terrible. I mean, you got both of these dogs that obviously have not eaten food in a long time, extremely underweight, and the house — was just trash everywhere,” Cooke said.

Cooke says both Willow and Coco were covered in fleas and are underweight. The dogs will be placed on a strict feeding schedule to get them back to where they should be.

Now, the organization is looking for a medical foster for the bonded pair so they can recover together.

“Through our program with the Healthy Hearts, we’ll cover all of the medical, all their food — whatever the dogs need to get them healthy, then eventually get them into forever homes,” Cooke said.

