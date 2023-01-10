Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Overwatch 2 Ana guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay
In Overwatch 2, Ana is undoubtedly one of the most notable support heroes. Her legacy speaks for itself. This retired sniper was the first hero to be added to Overwatch following its release in 2016 and, since then, she’s been a consistently prominent support hero. Her abilities are relatively simple yet deadly. Even in Overwatch 2, where the heroes are considerably more complicated to play against thanks to amped-up abilities and higher health stores, Ana can still turn the tide and help secure a win for her team.
TechRadar
Huge TF2 leak reveals scrapped weapons and maps
From never before seen maps to various models, the latest Team Fortress 2 leak has given fans a lot to mull over. The biggest Valve has seen to date; the 61GB leak includes various unreleased maps, models, PSDs (photoshop source design), and VMFs (valve map format) for Team Fortress 2. The latter is a format that stores raw map data and is used to save production-stage maps and prefabs.
TechRadar
The Shockwave hammer proves that Fortnite has gone too far
Fornite has had to take a quick breather as developer Epic Games works through the destructive glitches brought on by the new weapon; the shockwave hammer. Released just last month, the shockwave hammer came along with Fortnite’s Chapter 4 revamp. Sadly, almost as soon as it was released, players began to use it for evil. A glitch allowed players to use the hammer to bounce all over the map, crossing huge distances far more quickly than Epic expected, leaving nothing but destruction in their wake.
TechRadar
New Android 13 beta lets you customize app icons in a way it always should have
The second beta for Android 13 QPR2 is currently rolling out for select Pixel phones adding new experimental features and even some emojis. If you just looked at the official release notes (opens in new tab), you would think it’s nothing but a patch for fixing things like a glitch with the user interface that “caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.” But notable Android expert Mashaal Rahman managed to break down the entire beta in a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab). There’s one feature in particular that has him and other Android watchers pretty excited, and that is the ability to create monochromatic app icons that reflect the Material You theme on Pixel phones. That way, everything has a uniform look.
TechRadar
The weirdest and most wonderful products CES 2023 had to offer
One of the most exciting and fascinating aspects of CES 2023 is walking through the showfloor once the main event opens. There are guaranteed to be several eye-catching products and concepts that test the boundaries of whimsy and imagination. And while it’s nearly impossible to sample all of the offerings...
TechRadar
Assassin's Creed Mirage looks to fix my biggest problem with Valhalla
Ubisoft has revealed that the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage will return to its roots to deliver a more focused experience that pays homage to the original games. In an interview with GamesRadar (opens in new tab) about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, creative director Stephane Boudon explained that the developer has been listening to series fans who want to see the series return to a more streamlined experience. "Mirage’s creation has been the convergence of several inputs," said Boundon. “We started hearing the desire for a character-driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs on a more intimate scale. It resonates with us as well as developers, and this was the starting point of the project."
TechRadar
The illegitimate child of Resident Evil joins the PlayStation Plus Games catalog
Sony just announced the newest additions to PlayStation Plus Games Catalog; these will be available on January 17, 2023. Nine new games are joining the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog, including the outstanding Devil May Cry 5, the zombie slaying co-op shooter Back 4 Blood, and the vibrant single-player explorer Omno.
TechRadar
Nvidia and Valve want to bolster Steam Deck with better GeForce Now support
Nvidia and Valve are keen to make Team Green’s GeForce Now streaming service work better on the Steam Deck for those who engage in cloud gaming on the portable (and yes, there are reasons why you might want to do so – we’ll come back to that).
TechRadar
How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: printers
Our mission is simple: to be the source of professional-grade tech buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and maximize the tech you and your business rely on. We take great satisfaction in our impartiality and meticulous review-testing procedure, examining the products we choose in great depth. We keep our reviews current and well maintained if the product in question is still available.
TechRadar
Could AMD driver curse be back with mysterious RX 6000 failures?
AMD RX 6800 and 6900 are reportedly suffering cracked chips, but we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. Some of AMD’s RX 6000 graphics cards are giving up the ghost completely, with a bunch of broken GPUs suddenly being brought to our attention by a German repair shop. That shop,...
TechRadar
Chrome 109 upgrades video calls - but it's up to developers to add the changes
Google is currently rolling out the stable version of Chrome 109 on desktop and mobile as it adds new features - however, those features are dependent on third-party developers implementing them. The update (opens in new tab) provides new tools to improve the interactivity between their software and the browser....
TechRadar
Everyone wants the RTX 4070 Ti but my least favorite GPU might actually be a better bet
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is here, so gamers everywhere looking to upgrade their rigs are undoubtedly very excited. The RTX 4070 Ti is the first Nvidia graphics card to hit the market under $1,000 / £1,000, and with some incredibly strong competition from AMD recently, the RTX 4070 Ti really needs to hit it out of the park for Nvidia. Fortunately, it does exactly that, walloping its predecessor — and even the last-gen flagship Nvidia card, the RTX 3090 Ti — in our extensive suite of tests.
TechRadar
Here’s how NVIDIA GeForce NOW is making 2023 the year of cloud gaming
Imagine it: a AAA experience gaming on a modest Chromebook or a mid-range smartphone. A few years ago, that idea was nearly inconceivable. It was generally accepted that high-performance gaming required powerful, local hardware. But, with consistent developments over the past few years, GeForce NOW has made the futuristic seeming potential of cloud gaming a modern day reality, and 2023 is shaping up to be the year of cloud gaming. Here’s how NVIDIA is making it happen:
TechRadar
Two months with the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover and I’m a grudging water-cooled mattress convert
It turns out that being a reviewer of sleep tech is a lot like being Goldilocks. Before you ask, yes I do have an unhealthy preoccupation with porridge - salted, not sweet - but that’s not where this already slightly painful analogy is going. Testing sleep tech is all...
TechRadar
ATSC 3.0 is our 4K TV broadcasting future, so why don’t more sets support it?
One expectation I had going into CES 2023 was that many of the TVs launched at the show would feature built-in ATSC 3.0 tuners. But after parsing the specs of the sets announced by key manufacturers, it became clear that 2023 will not be the year that ATSC 3.0 becomes a mainstream feature in new TVs – 2024, or even 2025 now seems a more likely bet.
TechRadar
With Vikings Valhalla season 2, Netflix turns its historical drama into an epic 11th century road-trip movie
Vikings Valhalla creator Jeb Stuart had a problem on his hands heading into the Netflix show’s second season. The historical drama series’ first instalment didn’t have a viewership issue – Vikings Valhalla’s debut racked up over 266 million hours viewed (per Netflix’s in-house Top 10 website (opens in new tab)) between February and April 2022. Instead, Stuart’s main obstacle lay in the historical texts Vikings Valhalla is chiefly inspired by.
TechRadar
PSVR 2 is a winner – according to the creator of one of the best VR headsets
It's looking like the PSVR 2 may very well be the quality headset it's priced to be, as Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey has expressed glowing optimism for the new VR headset. In a Twitter reply to PlayStation's head of indies, Shuhei Yoshida, Luckey stated he "was blown away" by the PSVR 2 headset, which was recently demoed at CES 2023. He added that he thinks the original PlayStation VR was "arguably the biggest success of the generation," and looks to have high hopes for the PS5 peripheral which launches on February 22.
TechRadar
EKSA E900 Lords Mobile Edition Wired Gaming Headset
The EKSA E900 Lords Mobile Edition headsets are the budget gamers' go-to accessory if they're after something simple and inexpensive, with soft cushions, a simple but sleek design, and a color scheme to match. Long periods of use do lead to a little discomfort, however, so be sure to take frequent breaks!
TechRadar
AMD, I love you, but please stop releasing products nobody needs
I was having a conversation with a relative recently regarding my job, and we got to discussing AMD. The perpetual plucky underdog of both the CPU and GPU arenas, AMD might frequently play second fiddle to Intel and Nvidia, but it’s nonetheless my brand of choice: I use a Radeon GPU and a Ryzen CPU in my own custom gaming PC, and I love it. Yes, I know the RTX 4090 is more powerful; I don’t care.
TechRadar
Don’t miss Currys epic floorcare January Sales
Currys has launched the New Year in style with its epic floorcare January Sales (opens in new tab), offering major price cuts on some of the biggest brands in the world, including Samsung, Vax and Hoover. Keeping your floors clean - be they carpet, hardwood, laminate or lino - doesn’t...
