ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Viewer helps pay for hotel stay of woman living in car

A generous WPTV viewer stepped in after WPTV shared the story of a woman who's been living out of her car because of high rental prices. WPTV first met Diane Thomas last week when she was living out of her car because of what she said were rental prices that she can't afford.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

'Reel Can Cooler' creator launching product at Stuart Boat Show

When the Stuart Boat Show is held this month, a local man plans to launch his new product. Bruce Moorhead is the creator of the "Reel Can Cooler," a product he's been working on for a year. "It simulates a fishing reel," he said. "It has a handle, which I...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida

A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5. At Palm Beach Pediatrics, Pediatrician Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine said they've seen an uptick of COVID in patients...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Nightclub for adults with special needs growing in popularity

A nightclub that specifically caters to adults with special needs in Palm Beach County has become more popular every year. The iCare program started with seven people and it's grown to more than 150 participants. There are 10-15 events held each month, the most popular among them is "Club K," founded by Jackie Kingston.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County

Finding affordable housing is a constant struggle for many residents in South Florida. More than 200 new apartments designated for workforce housing started taking applications for leasing this week in Palm Beach County. The Resia Pine Ridge development is located along Southern Boulevard near Jog Road. "These are a welcome...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Cold weather shelters available with chilly weekend ahead

All counties on the Treasure Coast announced they will open warming shelters this weekend as a cold front brings much cooler weather to Florida. Low temperatures on Saturday morning are forecast to be in the low 40s with a wind chill in the low 30s. High temperatures will struggle to...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Auto academy puts Palm Beach County students on fast track to careers

Time is running out for Palm Beach County students to apply to Choice Programs for next school year. Jan. 27 is the deadline to choose from the more than 300 Choice and Career and technical education programs throughout the district. Those programs cover everything from culinary, cybersecurity, firefighting, and even automotive.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike

A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. at mile marker 178. Investigators said a 2017 Ferrari California, driven by a 54-year-old Wellington man, was traveling...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees

U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

3 suspects in custody after car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton

Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects were inside a black BMW that was believed to have been used earlier in the day in numerous armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Westward Elementary School evacuated for smell of smoke

Westward Elementary School in West Palm Beach was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a smell of smoke. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed dozens of students and staff members standing under a covered walkway outside the school, located at 1101 Golf Avenue, along with more sitting along a fence line on campus.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

3 tractor-trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County

A deadly crash involving three tractor-trailers caused major southbound traffic delays on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Friday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 133, south of Becker Road in the Palm City area. The FHP said a tractor-trailer,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Three dead in shooting along road in Palm Springs

Three people are dead after a shooting in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday night. Two were found in a car and another along Almar Road off Lake Worth Road, police said in a media briefing. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

2 Palm Beach Central High School students killed in 'off-campus incident'

Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in an "off-campus incident," Principal Darren Edgecomb said Thursday. In a letter to parents and school staff members, Edgecomb didn't provide any additional details about the incident or release the ages of the students who died. Edgecomb did,...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

Advice on protecting your plants from cold weather

Temperatures will plunge into the 30s and 40s this weekend as a strong cold front moves through Florida. The chilly forecast has people working to protect their plants. Employees at Pinder's Nursery in Martin County said the rain earlier in the day will actually keep the roots warm, giving them some protection.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy