Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
wflx.com
Viewer helps pay for hotel stay of woman living in car
A generous WPTV viewer stepped in after WPTV shared the story of a woman who's been living out of her car because of high rental prices. WPTV first met Diane Thomas last week when she was living out of her car because of what she said were rental prices that she can't afford.
'Reel Can Cooler' creator launching product at Stuart Boat Show
When the Stuart Boat Show is held this month, a local man plans to launch his new product. Bruce Moorhead is the creator of the "Reel Can Cooler," a product he's been working on for a year. "It simulates a fishing reel," he said. "It has a handle, which I...
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5. At Palm Beach Pediatrics, Pediatrician Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine said they've seen an uptick of COVID in patients...
Grant helps Palm Beach Co. nonprofit provide transportation for homeless youth
Youth in Palm Beach County experiencing homelessness are getting some help with transportation thanks to a recent grant. On Thursday, Impact the Palm Beaches visited Vita Nova in West Palm Beach to tour the facility's new two buses purchased with the $100,000 grant Impact the Palm Beaches granted the nonprofit back in April.
Nightclub for adults with special needs growing in popularity
A nightclub that specifically caters to adults with special needs in Palm Beach County has become more popular every year. The iCare program started with seven people and it's grown to more than 150 participants. There are 10-15 events held each month, the most popular among them is "Club K," founded by Jackie Kingston.
New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County
Finding affordable housing is a constant struggle for many residents in South Florida. More than 200 new apartments designated for workforce housing started taking applications for leasing this week in Palm Beach County. The Resia Pine Ridge development is located along Southern Boulevard near Jog Road. "These are a welcome...
Cold weather shelters available with chilly weekend ahead
All counties on the Treasure Coast announced they will open warming shelters this weekend as a cold front brings much cooler weather to Florida. Low temperatures on Saturday morning are forecast to be in the low 40s with a wind chill in the low 30s. High temperatures will struggle to...
Auto academy puts Palm Beach County students on fast track to careers
Time is running out for Palm Beach County students to apply to Choice Programs for next school year. Jan. 27 is the deadline to choose from the more than 300 Choice and Career and technical education programs throughout the district. Those programs cover everything from culinary, cybersecurity, firefighting, and even automotive.
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike
A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. at mile marker 178. Investigators said a 2017 Ferrari California, driven by a 54-year-old Wellington man, was traveling...
Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair
Work has begun to clear the area where the Treasure Coast Agriplex and Martin County Fair will be located. Once complete, the site will bring several acres of agriculture learning to Martin County. It will also house areas for equestrian, live stock arenas, and a motorcross course. One of the...
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
3 suspects in custody after car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects were inside a black BMW that was believed to have been used earlier in the day in numerous armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
Westward Elementary School evacuated for smell of smoke
Westward Elementary School in West Palm Beach was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a smell of smoke. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed dozens of students and staff members standing under a covered walkway outside the school, located at 1101 Golf Avenue, along with more sitting along a fence line on campus.
Committee officially recommends student boundary changes for new high school
After a nearly seven-hour meeting on Thursday night, WPTV now has a better idea of who will attend Palm Beach County’s new high school later this year. Dr. Joaquín García High School, located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, will open in August.
'This can happen to anybody:' 6-year-old with autism dies after found in lake
Hours after searching for a missing 6-year-old girlon the autism spectrum near West Palm Beach, deputies made the heartbreaking discovery, in a body of water behind her home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Timberline neighborhood Tuesday night looking for Aleenah Fenelus. Her mother told...
School district considers allowing select school employees to carry guns
The School District of Palm Beach County is considering allowing select school employees to carry guns. It's part of the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program,named after a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School employee who was killed in the 2018 deadly mass school shooting in Parkland. Since the program was started...
3 tractor-trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County
A deadly crash involving three tractor-trailers caused major southbound traffic delays on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Friday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 133, south of Becker Road in the Palm City area. The FHP said a tractor-trailer,...
Three dead in shooting along road in Palm Springs
Three people are dead after a shooting in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday night. Two were found in a car and another along Almar Road off Lake Worth Road, police said in a media briefing. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to...
2 Palm Beach Central High School students killed in 'off-campus incident'
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in an "off-campus incident," Principal Darren Edgecomb said Thursday. In a letter to parents and school staff members, Edgecomb didn't provide any additional details about the incident or release the ages of the students who died. Edgecomb did,...
Advice on protecting your plants from cold weather
Temperatures will plunge into the 30s and 40s this weekend as a strong cold front moves through Florida. The chilly forecast has people working to protect their plants. Employees at Pinder's Nursery in Martin County said the rain earlier in the day will actually keep the roots warm, giving them some protection.
