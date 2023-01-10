Read full article on original website
BBC
Blogger Beth Matthews' parcel should have been checked, jury told
A blogger who died at a secure mental health unit should not have been allowed to open her own post, according to a risk assessment carried out only three days before her death. Beth Matthews, 26 and from Cornwall, had a poisonous substance delivered to a psychiatric ward at the...
BBC
Blogger Beth Matthews told staff about buying substance, inquest hears
Weeks before a blogger died at a secure mental health unit she told a staff member it was possible to buy things "to do the job", an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, had a poisonous substance delivered to a psychiatric ward at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport.
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
BBC
Blogger, 26, died after ordering poisonous substance online, inquest hears
A patient at a secure psychiatric hospital in Stockport died after taking a poisonous substance she ordered online, an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she told staff was protein powder, in March last year. Ms Matthews, originally from Cornwall, was...
BBC
Grandmother, 95, waits 18 hours at Sandwell A&E
A woman says she is "absolutely flabbergasted" after her 95-year-old grandmother waited more than 18 hours in an ambulance and on a trolley at A&E. Geraldine Brown, of Birmingham, said while she knew of pressures on the NHS she had still been shocked to see it. Her grandmother Cynthia Oakley's...
Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying
A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Model Rachel Mee dies aged 25, days before her son’s first Christmas
Influencer and model Rachel Mee has died aged 25, days before her baby son Kyro’s first Christmas.According to a GoFundMe page set up by her friend Claire Robinson, Rachel died on 18 December after “losing her battle with the pressures of this world”.The social media star, also known as Rachel Kaitlyn, gave birth to Kyro in March. The cause of Mee’s death has yet to be disclosed.The fundraiser has been set up to help Rachel’s family take care of Kyro, Robinson wrote on the page.“This Christmas will be Kyro’s first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there, we...
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Mother nearly dies after 13-year-old bite turns into sepsis
A mother-of-two is looking forward to celebrating Christmas after miraculously escaping a double amputation following a gnat bite 13 years ago.Jorja Austin, 40, was mowing her lawn at her Basildon home in Essex in 2009 when she was bitten by a gnat.The stay-at-home mother had no idea that 13 years later she would be fighting for her life as a result of four ‘pinhole-sized’ bites on her right leg that never healed.She was then forced to give up her two children to state care due to continued ill health after contracting pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition that causes...
epicstream.com
Queen Camilla, King Charles Shock: Royal Couple Reportedly Have 'Toxic' Relationship, Almost Got Divorced
Queen Camilla and King Charles have been married for nearly two decades already. However, even if they appear happy most of the time, their marriage isn't as perfect as it seems. Queen Camilla And King Charles Close To Getting Divorce?. The king and queen consort had a moderate wedding compared...
Heartbreaking detail in mum's final photo before she died in Sea World helicopter crash
Final photo of mother and son before boarding fateful helicopter flight that killed four
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
Teenage boy dies on Christmas Day after suffering series of strokes
People are flooding to social media to pay their condolences after a 16-year-old boy passed away on Christmas Day as a result of stroke complications. On 25 December, Cormick Scanlan - a sophomore at Cretin-Derham Hall in St Paul, Minnesota - sadly passed away after suffering from a series of strokes.
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago
When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
