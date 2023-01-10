Read full article on original website
AUDIO: Turbulent times ahead for KPS as they start 2023 with new leadership and focus
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It was back to business for Kalamazoo’s School Board at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday night, January 12, following a turbulent month that has shaken up the district’s leadership, and left some parents asking questions. Residents made it clear at the meeting however that they aren’t satisfied with the answers they have gotten following the sudden departure of the former Superintendent and Operations Director.
BC School Superintendent says leadership was not consulted about basketball spectator ban
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Thursday night’s boys high school basketball game between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Loy Norrix was played without spectators in the stands at Loy Norrix High School. Battle Creek Central defeated Loy Norrix 63-26. While it had nothing to do with illnesses like...
UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
Calhoun County deputies arrest Sturgis woman in arson investigation
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman has been taken into custody in connection with an alleged Calhoun County arson last week. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives got information on Wednesday from Michigan State Police troopers in Saint Joseph County that the 29-year-old woman may be responsible for an arson of a residence which took place in the 100 block of Vanarmon Avenue in Pennfield Township on January 3.
Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
Kalamazoo County man pleads guilty to 2017 murder
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo County man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday, January 10 for the death of a Vicksburg man. According to court documents, Joshua Wessel allegedly killed 71-year-old Ronald French on June 4, 2017 following an argument in French’s home. The documents revealed that Wessel wrapped vacuum cords around French’s neck, and dragged him into a field in Fulton where his remains were found three weeks later.
Unresponsive baby dies at Bronson Hospital, KDPS investigating
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating after responding to a 911 call about an unresponsive baby who later died at the hospital. Authorities say a 911 call was made on Wednesday, January 11 about an unresponsive young child at a home on...
