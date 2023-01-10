Read full article on original website
Related
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its defense ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests. Iran’s Mizan news agency, associated with the country’s...
Iran and Britain's history of strained relations
DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British-Iranian relations, which have been strained for decades, were back in the spotlight after Iranian authorities executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari for spying, charges he had denied.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
University of Idaho quadruple stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court analyzed by expert on mannerisms and deception Susan Constantine.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Idaho State Journal
In Ukraine, power plant workers fight to save their 'child'
A POWER PLANT, Ukraine (AP) — Around some of their precious transformers — the ones that still work, buzzing with electricity — the power plant workers have built protective shields using giant concrete blocks, so they have a better chance of surviving the next Russian missile bombardment.
Idaho State Journal
S. Korean police seek manslaughter charges over deadly crush
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police are seeking criminal charges including involuntary manslaughter and negligence against 23 officials, about half of them law enforcement officers, for a lack of safety measures they said were responsible for a crowd surge that killed nearly 160 people. Despite anticipating a...
Idaho State Journal
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president’s top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets. A...
Idaho State Journal
Brazil 'mega-protest' fizzles amid authorities' concern
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Skittish Brazilian authorities on Wednesday spared no effort to boost security in the face of a social media flyer promoting a “mega-protest to retake power” in two dozen cities. Whether because of preventative measures adopted or not, the supposed uprising was a dud.
Idaho State Journal
Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find
LODZ, Poland (AP) — The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday. Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered...
Idaho State Journal
Maduro's newest foe: an in-home caregiver who fled Venezuela
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Like many of the 7 million Venezuelans who have abandoned their homeland in recent years, when Dinorah Figuera left behind her family and medical career in 2018 she was forced to accept meals from local charities and hop from one low-cost shared apartment to another upon arriving in Spain.
Ukrainian soldier finally receives new carbon leg with help of Colorado nonprofit
"He's like, I look like a terminator," translated Irina Rastello as a small group watched Andrii Chersak take his first steps with a new carbon prosthetic leg.Chersak is a young Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg above the knee in the war with Russia in August, following a brutal attack.For several weeks, he's been in Colorado where a nonprofit started in recent months helped bring him overseas and provide assistance with getting him a new leg. Cheering broke out in the room as a prosthetist fitted the carbon fiber, plastic, aluminum, and titanium leg. "It's a different feeling when you walk on...
Ukraine's leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Friday.
US nears new cooperation deals with Pacific Island nations
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is nearing deals with two Pacific Island nations to extend ties that are considered critical to maintaining balance in the U.S.-China rivalry for influence in a region where the Chinese are rapidly expanding their economic, diplomatic and military clout. This week,...
Comments / 0