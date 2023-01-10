"He's like, I look like a terminator," translated Irina Rastello as a small group watched Andrii Chersak take his first steps with a new carbon prosthetic leg.Chersak is a young Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg above the knee in the war with Russia in August, following a brutal attack.For several weeks, he's been in Colorado where a nonprofit started in recent months helped bring him overseas and provide assistance with getting him a new leg. Cheering broke out in the room as a prosthetist fitted the carbon fiber, plastic, aluminum, and titanium leg. "It's a different feeling when you walk on...

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO