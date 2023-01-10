Read full article on original website
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Jacksonville Jaguars giving away 2 tickets to Saturday’s playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming playoff game?. The Jags are giving away two tickets to Saturday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The contest ends at...
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
It wasn't 'Always the Jags' in Jacksonville budget, so more money approved to host playoff game
The city of Jacksonville budget approved in September had about the same expectations of the Jaguar's winning their division and hosting a playoff game as Las Vegas oddsmakers did. Now that the unlikely scenario has become reality, City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to authorize shifting $692,132 into an account for the firm managing...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen & Bills too predictable on offense heading into the playoffs? | THE HERD
Buffalo Bills analyst Eric Wood joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are too predictable on the offense entering the postseason. Wood explains the Bills are also searching for a No. 2 wide receiver to pair up well with Stefon Diggs.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
WGRZ TV
Plotting the Path for a Buffalo Bills Playoff Win Over the Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Miami Dolphins in the Wildcard Round of the AFC Playoffs. On today's episode, Joe Marino breaks down the Bills' opponent.
Like Tom Brady, Byron Leftwich believes Bucs healthy as ever entering playoffs
TAMPA — In terms of overall team health, the Bucs evidently are doubling down on their cautious optimism. Two days after quarterback Tom Brady said on his weekly podcast that he believes the Bucs are “going to be as healthy as we’ve been all year” for Monday night’s playoff game against the Cowboys, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich echoed that sentiment.
Bills' Dion Dawkins has fun take on facing Dolphins: ‘We’re going on our third date’
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins offered a fun take on facing the Miami Dolphins for the third time this season. Miami will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday.
