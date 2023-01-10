ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

3 things to know this morning – January 10, 2023￼

By Zach Glancy
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Idaho Governor Brad Little's 2023 State of the State Address focused on continuing to invest in public schools, strengthening our workforce, providing more tax relief, and promoting safe communities. He plans to provide access to an $8,500 scholarship starting next year for graduating high school students in Idaho to attend postsecondary education or training.

2.  The 67th Wyoming Legislature will begin today at noon. All floor proceedings and committee meetings during the general session will be broadcast live on the Wyoming Legislature’s Youtube channel.

3. The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for a 40-year-old woman, Amber Burroughs, from Idaho Falls, who has been missing since Sunday morning. If you have any idea of Burroughs' current whereabouts, contact the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Idaho Falls, ID
