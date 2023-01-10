Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a big sale on Blink security cameras today
Blink, a subsidiary of Amazon, is making a name for itself in the security camera industry with affordable products that are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa. If you think your home needs an extra layer of protection, you’re in luck because Amazon has slashed the prices for certain Blink security cameras and bundles. There’s always high demand for security camera deals, so we expect these discounts to generate a lot of attention. If you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible.
Digital Trends
The Lorex New Year Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home security
This content was produced in partnership with Lorex. Smart home technology has revolutionized home security, and if the new year has you hunting for a new way to secure your castle, you’re in luck. Lorex, a leading provider of smart home security solutions, is kicking off 2023 with a sale that you don’t want to miss: From now until January 15, shoppers can take advantage of discounts of up to 40% on some of the company’s most popular products, including , , , and smart home security systems.
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G have wireless charging?
Announced at CES 2023, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is an impressive follow-up to the A13 that launched in 2022. Despite being sold at a relatively low price when compared to other Galaxy smartphones, the A14 5G boasts some pretty solid specs and is an easy recommendation for anyone looking to get their hands on an Android 13 device for cheap. But with it being so cheap, that raises a question — does the Galaxy A14 5G have wireless charging?
Digital Trends
You shouldn’t need an accountant to buy a new fitness tracker
It was once a case of just buying a fitness tracker, strapping it on your wrist, and going about your business. You paid one price, and that was that. Unfortunately, this familiar, clear, and simple buying process is disappearing, and being replaced by one that’s far more complicated. No longer is it enough to pay once for your new piece of tech; the new way is to pay again and again to track your health.
Digital Trends
Save $80 on this Sonos Arc Soundbar and Subwoofer bundle
Soundbar deals are all the sweeter when they’re on some of the best sound tech around. That’s the case with the Sonos Arc soundbar and subwoofer bundle deal going on at Best Buy right now. Ordinarily priced at $1,650, it’s currently down to $1,568 for a limited time only. A saving of $80 might sound modest but that’s pretty good for the hottest name in home sound equipment. An ideal opportunity to upgrade your home for less, let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
This Surface Pro 7+ with type cover is over $200 off at Walmart
A Microsoft Surface tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and Surface Pro deals are a great way to get a discount on one. Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $600 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $218 from its regular price of $818. It even comes with a free Type Cover, and you can even bundle 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12 months.. Free shipping is included with your purchase.
Digital Trends
Reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy Book laptop and get up to $100 credit
If you’re eagerly waiting for the next Samsung device, this is a fairytale offer for you. If you register your interest in buying the next Samsung Galaxy Book device, Samsung will reserve one for you and give you a $50 credit. If you’re even remotely interested in getting it, you should register at the link below. This deal is live right now and will be up until February 1.
Digital Trends
How the Kindle Scribe quietly became my favorite gadget of 2022
The mobile tech space is — for the most part — a very predictable beast. You can all but guarantee that Samsung launches a new Galaxy S smartphone at the beginning of the year, Google holds its I/O conference in May, Apple announces the latest version of iOS in June, there may be a new Z Fold in August or September, new iPhones come out in the fall, and so on.
Digital Trends
This insane luxury gaming monitor from Samsung is $500 off today
After buying a pre-built machine from gaming PC deals, or building your own rig by taking advantage of offers such as GPU deals, the next step is to purchase a gaming monitor that will give justice to the processing power of your gaming desktop. If you’re looking for the best possible option, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor is a highly recommended one, especially with Samsung’s $500 discount that reduces its price to $3,000 from $3,500 originally. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny.
Modern Meadow’s Making PFAS-Free Outdoor-Minded Material With Taiwan Textile Innovator
Sixty-seven percent of consumers say sustainable materials are an essential purchasing factor, McKinsey & Company reported in its 2020 sustainability in fashion survey. Modern Meadow and Singtex partnered to meet this demand head on. Modern Meadow, an R&D biotechnology company, announced a co-development partnership with Singtex, a global eco-friendly functional textiles supplier, to develop new and innovative biomaterials across various applications, starting with a sustainably produced, high-performance, waterproof membrane-based material for outdoor apparel. “As the consumer demand for products that are environmentally friendly accelerates, this partnership is essential to deliver high-performing sustainable materials at scale to market, creating real-world impact,” said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow....
Digital Trends
LG 86-inch TVs recalled because they can tip and fall, possibly causing injury or death
LG has been forced to recall four models of 86-inch TVs because the included support legs (aka “stands”) have become unstable in a number of incidents, leading to tip-overs. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in any of the 12 reported cases, however, these TVs weigh around 100 pounds — enough to create “entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others,” according to a recall alert from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Digital Trends
The best places to buy glasses online in 2023
While AR glasses are perhaps the most exciting type of eyewear, it’s your everyday eyewear that matters most. Glasses are one of the most important purchases you can make and not only impact the way you see the world, but the style you choose impacts the way the world sees you. Eyewear is an essential healthcare need, but can also be incredibly expensive, if not outright unaffordable for many people. Luckily there are several places to buy glasses online that save you a ton of money without compromising on quality or style.
Digital Trends
Best Buy deals: save on TVs, laptops, iPad, Xbox Series S and more
Best Buy currently has some amazing deals going on right now meaning you can save big on a wealth of different products. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a new Chromebook for work or looking to upgrade your TV, there’s something here for you. There are also fantastic discounts on Xbox Series S consoles, iPads, and much more. To help you find the right bargain for you, we’ve picked out some highlights. Read on while we take you through them all.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is nearly half off — save over $1,000
If you’re working from home, your laptop should be powerful enough to boost your productivity instead of giving you headaches with slowdowns and crashes. You’ll need a machine like the Dell Vostro 7620, which is currently available with a $1,200 discount from Dell’s laptop deals that brings its price down to $1,299 from its original price of $2,499. With more people shifting to a work-from-home setup, we’re expecting this offer to draw a lot of interest, so it’s highly recommended to take advantage of it before stocks run out.
Digital Trends
Moto G Play (2023) review: no fun here
“The most impressive thing about the Moto G Play (2023) is its $170 price. But it becomes apparent very quickly how many corners Motorola cut to get there.”. Motorola is a brand name that has been around forever, despite some restructuring a while back. In the pre-iPhone days, Motorola was well-known for its Razr flip phone, and these days, Motorola has a slew of Android smartphones in its catalog, with several in the more affordable price range.
Digital Trends
Get 2 months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for FREE — no strings attached
If you love to read, you’re going to love the offer Amazon has right now on Amazon Kindle Unlimited. For a limited time only, you can sign up for a two-month trial for precisely nothing. Normally only offering 30 days of access to Kindle Unlimited, this time around, you get double the length out of the free trial working out as a $20 saving compared to paying for it each month. A great deal for so many people, either hit the sign-up button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
I don’t want the Galaxy S24 Plus to die, but maybe it needs to
All eyes are on Samsung right now, as the company is less than a month away from its first in-person Unpacked event in a few years. The star of the show will be the Galaxy S23 trio, which will feature innovations such as a 200-megapixel camera. But things will be different come 2024.
Digital Trends
Save $1,100 on this Samsung washer and dryer bundle today
As we upgrade each new appliance, technology brings our homes more and more into the future, and believe it or not that even includes our laundry rooms. Samsung’s Bespoke Ultra Capacity AI washer and dryer bundle is as smart as it gets, and buying this combo right now is even smarter considering this one of the best washer and dryer deals happening at the moment. Today you can bring home this washer and dryer bundle from Samsung for only $2,198, saving you $1,100 off its original price of $3,298. Washers and dryers are definitely not purchases you make often, so don’t miss your chance to get ahead of the curve by taking advantage of this incredible deal.
