Woman, 37, on Citi Bike fatally struck by box truck in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A woman riding a Citi Bike was struck and killed by a box truck driver in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, police said.

The 37-year-old victim was hit just before 7:30 a.m. at Second Avenue and Ninth Street in an industrial stretch of Gowanus, according to police.

The bicycle and truck were both traveling eastbound on Ninth Street when the cyclist collided with the box truck, police said.

The Department of Transportation was at the scene following the crash. Photo credit Darius Radzius

The truck driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

A representative with the company that owns the truck was also at the scene.

An investigation into the crash continued at the scene into the morning. Photo credit Darius Radzius

No arrests have been reported as the investigation continues.

The victim’s identity has been withheld pending the notification of her family.

Residents told 1010 WINS that the intersection is very busy and dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists.