CNBC
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Trent Masters shares how to beat the market — and his top stock picks
Global stocks were hit hard in 2022 with the MSCI World Index falling almost 20%. What will this year bring?. Portfolio manager Trent Masters of investment management firm Alphinity spoke to CNBC's Mandy Drury about his outlook for the year, and the stocks he expects will beat the market. The...
CNBC
Apple CEO Tim Cook requests and receives a 40% pay cut after shareholder vote
Apple CEO Tim Cook received a pay cut in 2023 to $49 million, the company said in an SEC filing. In last year's say-on-pay vote, 64% of shareholders approved of Cook's compensation, down from 95% that approved it for Apple's 2020 fiscal year. CEO Tim Cook will receive a pay...
CNBC
Bill Gates: We will overshoot 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, nuclear can be 'super safe' and fake meat will eventually be 'very good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
CNBC
Swiss company that counts Microsoft as a customer says it's removed CO2 from the air and put it in the ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
CNBC
Nelson Peltz lays out his case for Disney proxy fight, slams Fox acquisition
Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his proxy fight with Disney. Trian said it believes Disney "lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance." Disney is opposing the activist investor's bid to join the board and recently...
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.
CNBC
Jim Cramer likes these 5 'reasonably' valued stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
CNBC
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023: Cramer wants to buy, not sell, this slumping stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think this week's market rally can keep going. Jim says investors are now jumping into stocks the Investing Club bought lower last year, fueling gains for the Charitable Trust. Jim also says why he is sticking with one slumping portfolio stock, and even considering buying more of it after talking with the company's CEO.
CNBC
Salesforce, Blackstone & more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Karen Firestone of Aureus Wealth Management and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Options Action: Bullish bets in Carvana
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in Carvana options. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Las Vegas Sands is ready to place a big bet on the big Apple
CNBC's Contessa Brewer on LVS preparations for a Long Island casino. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Ubisoft shares plunge after firm cuts full-year revenue forecast
CNBC's Charlotte Reed reports on Ubisoft's share price action Thursday. The French video game maker saw its shares tumble 21% after slashing its net bookings guidance for 2022.
CNBC
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing user funds and repeats claims of solvency in new post
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied federal allegations that he misappropriated $8 billion in customer assets, months ahead of his federal trial on fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges. Bankman-Fried repeated several claims that bankruptcy officials and federal regulators have denied or contradicted, including that FTX US remains solvent and...
CNBC
Wells Fargo shares rise even as bank's profits cut in half by higher reserves, settlement costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
CNBC
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cramer says it might be time to trim this portfolio stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent bank and healthcare earnings reports mean for some holdings in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to sell some shares of one stock, but says there is another company in the Charitable Trust doing well which he is not ready to let go of just yet. They also discuss stocks to keep holding with the prospect of buybacks or a higher dividend yield.
CNBC
Wall Street's rally signals more conviction in the market in 2023 - listen to 'The Homestretch'
CNBC
Think twice before buying the top 10 ETFs of 2022: 'It doesn't work that way in investing'
Last year was a brutal one for investors. The S&P 500 gave up more than 18% in 2022, and the broad bond market surrendered 13%. But over short periods, there's a good chance at least one exchange-traded fund is still performing well. ETFs are baskets of stocks that track the performance of a market index but trade inexpensively on an exchange like a stock, making them popular choice among retail investors.
CNBC
Scaramucci says SkyBridge can buy back FTX stake this year, alleges SBF committed fraud
SkyBridge Capital can buy back the stake it sold to collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, CEO Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Friday. Scaramucci also said he thinks it's "very clear now" that there was fraud involved in the collapse of FTX, despite previously being reluctant to label the company as fraudulent.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Thursday: CPI matches, Peltz Disney fight
1. Consumer price index in December matched expectations pretty much across the board. That's why stocks struggled to mount a rally. Bouncing initially between positive and negative territory. I see signs in the report that some of the inflation numbers may be too strong versus reality. 2. To be sure,...
