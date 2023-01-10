ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CNBC

First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
CNBC

Nelson Peltz lays out his case for Disney proxy fight, slams Fox acquisition

Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his proxy fight with Disney. Trian said it believes Disney "lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance." Disney is opposing the activist investor's bid to join the board and recently...
CNBC

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.
CNBC

Jim Cramer likes these 5 'reasonably' valued stocks in the S&P 500

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
CNBC

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023: Cramer wants to buy, not sell, this slumping stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think this week's market rally can keep going. Jim says investors are now jumping into stocks the Investing Club bought lower last year, fueling gains for the Charitable Trust. Jim also says why he is sticking with one slumping portfolio stock, and even considering buying more of it after talking with the company's CEO.
CNBC

Options Action: Bullish bets in Carvana

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in Carvana options. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cramer says it might be time to trim this portfolio stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent bank and healthcare earnings reports mean for some holdings in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to sell some shares of one stock, but says there is another company in the Charitable Trust doing well which he is not ready to let go of just yet. They also discuss stocks to keep holding with the prospect of buybacks or a higher dividend yield.
CNBC

Think twice before buying the top 10 ETFs of 2022: 'It doesn't work that way in investing'

Last year was a brutal one for investors. The S&P 500 gave up more than 18% in 2022, and the broad bond market surrendered 13%. But over short periods, there's a good chance at least one exchange-traded fund is still performing well. ETFs are baskets of stocks that track the performance of a market index but trade inexpensively on an exchange like a stock, making them popular choice among retail investors.
CNBC

Scaramucci says SkyBridge can buy back FTX stake this year, alleges SBF committed fraud

SkyBridge Capital can buy back the stake it sold to collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, CEO Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Friday. Scaramucci also said he thinks it's "very clear now" that there was fraud involved in the collapse of FTX, despite previously being reluctant to label the company as fraudulent.

