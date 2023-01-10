ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tully Blanchard's AEW departure 'a little more complex' than contract expiration

By Josh Nason
 3 days ago

Blanchard also said he declined a last match with Ricky Steamboat.

Former AEW & ROH manager Tully Blanchard confirmed that he is no longer under contract and that his departure "was a little more complex" than just a contract expiration.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Blanchard said he was no longer with the Khan companies and assumed his wrestling career was done other than autograph shows and events like Starrcast weekend.

Asked if his AEW departure was simply a situation where his contract expired, Blanchard said, "No, it was a little more complex than that, but my contract is up and I’m gone."

After his run with FTR ended in AEW, he moved to Khan's ROH and appeared at last April's Supercard of Honor as part of Tully Blanchard Enterprises. He was paired with Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony before storyline selling the group to Prince Nana at July's Death Before Dishonor.

He said he enjoyed his time in AEW, but when asked about whether anyone asked him for advice backstage, he said "not at all." He chalked that up to the current roster not being born when Blanchard and Arn Anderson were in their heyday.

He later said he doubted either AEW or WWE would have him back and "where else would you go except those two places?"

Blanchard said he was offered a "last match" with Ricky Steamboat but declined as "I'm not going to embarrass myself and go out there and not be able to do what I used to do."

Blanchard declined to comment on Ric Flair's final match during Starrcast weekend as he didn't stay around for it and wouldn't have a lot of positive things to say if he did comment.

The interview was recorded before Monday's news that his daughter, Tessa, was getting divorced from her husband and fellow wrestler, Daga. When asked about an update on her career, he said he hopes she stays in school and gets her education.

