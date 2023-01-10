Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the rapidly-expanding Filipino fast-casual restaurant chain Jollibee will be opening its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to an announcement on their Instagram page.
50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support
The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Ultimate House of Mouse Expo 2023 Guide: Guests, Full Itinerary, Panel Schedule and Vendor List
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware House of Mouse Expo 2023 is only one week away and we couldn’t be more excited! Here’s a full look at all of the guests, the full itinerary, panel schedule, and the current vendor list for the event!
Walt Disney World brings back Weekday Magic Ticket deal for Florida residents
Disney Springs, Orlando, FL — Courtesy: Shutterstock — VIAVAL TOURS. The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, which was available solely to Florida residents, is back. The price of the ticket is $175 for two days, $195 for three days, and $215 for four days, and it goes on sale on January 10. Despite the ticket’s blackout dates, it is eligible for Monday through Friday admission to theme parks through April 27, 2022.
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
Weather Restrictions Have Caused This Walt Disney World Park to Close For the Weekend
Florida is no stranger to abrupt changes in the weather, and native Floridians are never surprised by this phenomenon. Quick showers that are soon replaced by rain, a few days of cold weather, and hurricane warnings out of the blue are simply par for the course for the Sunshine State.
Plaza Premium lounge opens in Orlando’s New Terminal C
Plaza Premium might be new to the US, but that doesn’t mean it is coming to the market tentatively. The group’s brand new Plaza Premium Lounge at Orlando International Airport (MCO) is a flagship product in virtually every regard, from space, design through to the range of facilities on offer.
2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small
Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
Is a 5th theme park on the way for Disney World?
Disney and the state of Florida went head to head in 2022. The future for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is now a bit more clear, and it may include a 5th theme park. A brief recap. The state of Florida and Disney World went head to head...
2023 House of Mouse Expo Brings Biggest ‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion Ever
House of Mouse Expo 2023 is bringing together the largest reunion of stars from the beloved Disney classic film “Hocus Pocus” ever before and we couldn’t be more excited!. Yes, you read that right, House of Mouse Expo 2023 is bringing together nine of the most iconic...
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama
Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
Dutch Bros. Coffee brews more local expansion
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. An Oregon-based coffee chain has plans for another drive-thru in Orlando. Dutch Bros. Coffee has proposed a 960-square-foot building at the Cornerstone at Lake Hart...
Park in Florida Lets Guests View Hundreds of Manatees Up Close
Why not spend the day with sea cows?
Reality TV star Abby Lee Miller of 'Dance Moms' is selling her Central Florida house
After selling her iconic dance studio, "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is now looking to offload her Central Florida house. Located within a gated community in Davenport, the 1,702-square-foot house comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as two living rooms, a two-person tub, and a pool.
Marching band students travel to Florida for the Cheez-It Bowl
Members of the marching band took a 28-hour bus ride to Orlando, FL. The trip was initially meant to be around 19 hours long, according to senior Drum Major Sofia Mcghee. Due to the recent cold front, the trip was delayed over 9 hours due to snow and poor visibility.
22 Best Road Trips From Orlando
There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. The First Warning Weather Team is now upgrading Saturday and Sunday mornings to...
Orlando weather: System to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 73 degrees. It is a chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s across the Orlando metro. Temperatures will warm up with afternoon with highs in the seasonal low to mid-70s. Skies remain clear and rain-free today. BEACHES:. Abundant sunshine is...
Orlando International Airport named worst airport in the country
Orlando International Airport has been named the worst airport in the country for its number of delays.
