Orlando, FL

Orlando Date Night Guide

50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support

The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

Walt Disney World brings back Weekday Magic Ticket deal for Florida residents

Disney Springs, Orlando, FL — Courtesy: Shutterstock — VIAVAL TOURS. The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, which was available solely to Florida residents, is back. The price of the ticket is $175 for two days, $195 for three days, and $215 for four days, and it goes on sale on January 10. Despite the ticket’s blackout dates, it is eligible for Monday through Friday admission to theme parks through April 27, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDesignAir

Plaza Premium lounge opens in Orlando’s New Terminal C

Plaza Premium might be new to the US, but that doesn’t mean it is coming to the market tentatively. The group’s brand new Plaza Premium Lounge at Orlando International Airport (MCO) is a flagship product in virtually every regard, from space, design through to the range of facilities on offer.
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small

Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Is a 5th theme park on the way for Disney World?

Disney and the state of Florida went head to head in 2022. The future for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is now a bit more clear, and it may include a 5th theme park. A brief recap. The state of Florida and Disney World went head to head...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama

Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dutch Bros. Coffee brews more local expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. An Oregon-based coffee chain has plans for another drive-thru in Orlando. Dutch Bros. Coffee has proposed a 960-square-foot building at the Cornerstone at Lake Hart...
ORLANDO, FL
smnmission.com

Marching band students travel to Florida for the Cheez-It Bowl

Members of the marching band took a 28-hour bus ride to Orlando, FL. The trip was initially meant to be around 19 hours long, according to senior Drum Major Sofia Mcghee. Due to the recent cold front, the trip was delayed over 9 hours due to snow and poor visibility.
ORLANDO, FL
lazytrips.com

22 Best Road Trips From Orlando

There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. The First Warning Weather Team is now upgrading Saturday and Sunday mornings to...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

