New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support
A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
James Cameron says 'enough with the streaming already' as 'Avatar 2' closes in on $2 billion
"Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass," director James Cameron said, excited that people are returning to theaters.
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
One month after its release, one of our favorite games of 2022 is already $20 off
Get the best superhero game in the last 10 years at a surprising discount.
One Piece Odyssey’s streamlined RPG gameplay has me hooked
There’s no reason that I should enjoy One Piece Odyssey as much as I currently do. I’ve never seen an episode of the anime or read a page of the manga. The game itself isn’t a terribly good introduction to either one, tossing a whole cast of characters at me without telling me who they are. Within a few hours, I’m deep in a fan service plot filled with references to the series I don’t understand and in-jokes that go above my head.
MODOK has finally been revealed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and fans can rejoice as the mask comes off
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness. The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.
Resident Evil 4 Fans Get Good News About Game's Release
Resident Evil fans looking forward to the imminent remake of Resident Evil 4 coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update more or less confirms the game will not be getting delayed unless something comes completely out of the left field. In an age where games are constantly delayed, including right before release, this is great news and should squash any concerns the game won't make its March release date.
Dungeons & Dragons Live-Action Series Finally Finds Its Home
Dungeons & Dragon is set to make its splash on the big screen this year with the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The project comes as Hollywood is setting their eyes on making more film and TV projects based on beloved games from the past decades. However,...
The star of last year’s most bonkers blockbuster is waiting on a call from Marvel Studios
Given the sheer volume of feature film and streaming content in the works, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will perennially be on the lookout for fresh talent for the foreseeable future, and the star of 2022’s most entertainingly insane action blockbuster has now stated his case for a role in the world’s biggest franchise.
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.
The Nintendo Switch games with the best graphics
Look — no one is going to argue that the Nintendo Switch is a graphical powerhouse on par with other modern consoles. Released in 2017 as a hybrid device, its lower specs make sense, of course, given that Nintendo designed the Switch to function as both a home entertainment system and a handheld. Despite the console not bringing high-end hardware to the table, though, many developers have found ways to pull off some visually impressive titles over the past half-decade. Here are some of the Nintendo Switch games with the best graphics.
Netflix Officially has a new worst-viewed movie of all time
The TV news for the Witcher is now getting worse. First, there was the announcement that Henry Cavill will depart the show shortly before the end of the upcoming third season and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Now looks like a new-found series. The witcher: Blood Origin is the worst-reviewed original program on Netflix to date.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is the first great game of 2023
Are you looking for that first great game of the year to play before 2023’s AAA heavy hitters arrive? Check out Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider. That title is a mouthful, but this is a straightforward 16-bit action-platformer inspired by classic series like Ninja Gaiden, Shinobi, and Mega Man. It hits all the proper retro gaming notes, like being easy to pick up but tough to master gameplay and having a delightful 16-bit visual style.
Marvel Snap multiplayer: Can you play Marvel Snap with friends?
Free-to-play card game Marvel Snap has taken the video game industry by storm, bringing even non-comic book fans on board to enjoy its wild antics. It’s a game with a satisfying loop, a rewarding sense of progression, and plenty to unlock, without ever feeling overwhelming. Despite this, developer Second Dinner still has lots in store for Marvel Snap players, including a new way to play with friends.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tease Confirms DLC Leak
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.
What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?
Players can pick up First Class Trouble, Gamedec — Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout, which are free to download, play, and keep from the Epic Games Store, beginning Thursday, Jan. 12. First Class Trouble, from developer Invisible Walls, is a survival and social deduction game (presented in third-person perspective)....
After Daemon Targaryen & Warhammer 40,000 Henry Cavill Now Becomes Omni Man Post DCEU Exit
British A-lister Henry Cavill has forever been a sought-after star among Hollywood producers owing to his perfect combination of looks, physique, and combat skills. Not to mention, the Superhero maestro is frequently the first choice of fans to inherit the seat of the James Bond franchise. Now, there is a possibility that he might also become the face of the highly acclaimed animated show Invincible.
Avatar: The Way of Water Granted Extension to Its Theatrical Run in China, as James Cameron Celebrates the Film’s Success
Avatar: The Way of Water continues to create history, as the biggest movie of 2022. After reaching the top spot in the yearly box office rankings, the film continues to break barriers during its theatrical run. According to Variety, the film is receiving an additional 30-day theatrical run in China....
