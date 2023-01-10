5 Best New Items Available at Costco in January

Costco famously keeps its inventory relatively low compared to other big-box stores. According to its official website, Costco warehouses carry about 4,000 items, compared to the 30,000 found at most supermarkets. “By carefully choosing products based on quality, price, brand and features, the company can offer the best value to members,” the retailer states.

However, Costco is always introducing new items to its inventory — and you can rest assured that they’re quality products if they make the cut. Many of the new items now available at Costco come from top brands, and offer better pricing than you’ll find elsewhere.

Here’s a look at the best new items now available at Costco.

1. Samsonite Amplitude 2-Piece Hardside Set

This luggage set from the trusted brand Samsonite comes in four colors and features 20-inch and 27-inch spinners. A similar luggage set retails for $379.88 on Amazon.

2. Sharper Image SpaStudio Vanity Mirror

This Shaper Image vanity mirror features swing-out drawers for extra storage, a built-in LED halo light, and 1x and 5x magnification plus a 10x magnification mini mirror. The same mirror retails for $199.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

3. Eddie Bauer Ladies’ Trail Legging

Available in three colors and a wide range of sizes, these leggings feature two side-zip pockets and a high-rise fit. You’ll save big by buying them at Costco, as they typically retail for $90.

4. Theragun Pro Percussive Device

The ultimate recovery tool, the Theragun Pro set is available at a special low price at Costco now through Jan. 29. The smart massager usually retails for $599.

5. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This ultra-luxurious face cream is now available at Costco. Benefits include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hydrating and firming. While the price is still steep, you’ll save about $80 off the regular retail price by buying at the warehouse club.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Best New Items Available at Costco in January