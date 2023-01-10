10 Best Vacuums for Pet Hair If Your Pup Sheds Like Crazy

When you’ve got pets that shed like there’s no tomorrow, every corner of your house, from the couch to the bedspread, are doomed to become covered in hair. In fact, your fuzzball-covered home might even be keeping friends and family from coming over—they sneeze at just the thought of stepping inside. A great vacuum, however, is the difference between a livable home and an allergy cave. So what should you look for in a good vacuum for pet hair, these are our non-negotiables:

And of course, if your home has specific quirks that you need to consider when you vacuum, keep those in mind during your search. Here’s our list of the 10 best vacuums for pet hair to try.

Best Vacuums for Pet Hair At A Glance:

Dyson

Best Overall

Why We Love It: Designed specifically to pick up pet hair, cordless

Dyson is a crowd favorite in general, and according to Commerce Editor Olivia Dubyak, this model is a game-changer for pet hair. “My dog sheds like mad, and this vacuum picks up his fine hair on hardwood and low and high pile carpets,” she says. “It holds plenty of charge to clean my townhome for two or three uses, however, if I had a two- or three-story home, it may only be enough for one use (which is why the backup battery is great to have on hand).” You can also remove the wand and attach the smaller attachment to easily vacuum the couch, chairs, car seats and more.

Amazon

Best HEPA Filter Vacuum

Why We Love It: Lightweight wand, HEPA filter

When you think of convenient vacuums, canister options probably don’t come to mind. Let this one change that. The canister and wand together are about 20 pounds and maneuvering it on wheels is a piece of cake. The 26-foot cord has automatic rewind to retract into the vacuum so you don’t have to painstakingly wrap it. It has a powerful motor and telescoping wand to suck up dirt, allergens, dust, hair and more on your hard and soft surfaces. It also comes in four not-so-average colors: blue, green, purple and pink.

Amazon

Best for Quick Clean-Up

Why We Love It: Portable cannister, pet hair attachment

The whole vacuum weighs in at about three pounds, making it easy to carry around the house, sucking up dust bunnies with ease. It has an attachment designed to dislodge stubborn, stuck pet hair for efficiency. It also has a wand attachment to clean floors, too. The canister holds about 17-ounces of dirt, so it’s best used for small areas.

Amazon

Best High-End Option

Why We Love It: Six suction power options, three-tiered filtration system

The pet version of this vacuum is designed to suck up pet hair and allergens. With nearly 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this best-seller has sold us, too. “My last Miele vacuum cleaner lasted 27 years before it finally decided it was done. The C1 does an excellent job on my hardwood and tile floors it also does a great job on my throw rugs & they're easy to get under furniture to vacuum. The vacuum has great suction and is adjustable for hardwood floors or carpet. You can't go wrong with any Miele vacuum you buy.” Reports one long-time Miele customer. It comes with three additional attachments and has a three-tiered filtration system to clean the air as you vacuum.

Amazon

Best Amazon Pick

Why We Love It: Weighs less than ten pounds, long extension wand

This smooth operator is the number-one new release in canister vacuums on Amazon and the second best-seller among Home & Kitchen canister vacuums. It’s also listed as the top pick by Amazon…so yeah. It’s good. This powerful Eureka has got extensive maneuverability (hello, long hose!), making it ideal for cleaning cars, too, which is nice if frequent trips to the vet and the dog park leave your vehicle more than a little furry. The hose extension is also helpful for vacuuming pet hair off curtains and hard-to-reach places.

Amazon

Best Handheld Vacuum

Why We Love It: Small size, comes with two nozzles

Sure, it’s small, but it is fierce . The name says it all, really. The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser is Amazon’s top choice for pet hair vacuums, due to its Cyclonic Cleaning System and portability. It’s tiny (take it anywhere), and it’s got two specialty nozzles (one designed for small fibers like hair and one designed for big chunks like food). This is the perfect vacuum to whip out right before company comes over and you realize your sofa has a thin layer of Mitzy over it.

Amazon

Best Long-Lasting Battery

Why We Love It: Lithium battery, brand donates portion of purchases go to Bissell Pet Foundation

If you like the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser, you’re going to love the lithium ion version. This is a bit more powerful, with less cord (actually, no cord) and an additional tool manufactured specifically for dredging up pet hair from even the deepest crevice. Lithium ion batteries last longer than traditional ones, which means less charging time (yay!) and more cleaning time (yay?). The motorized brush tool is great for carpet, while the upholstery tool is gentler on nice furniture. Also, Bissell donates a portion of its pet care product sales to the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization that helps place animals in loving homes.

Amazon

Best Upright Vacuum

Why We Love It: Lightweight, comes with multiple attachments

If you’re in the market for an upright, pet hair-targeting vacuum cleaner, look no further than the Eureka Floor Rover. On Amazon, it’s a best-selling indoor upright vacuum. This sweet machine works on all floor surfaces and comes with several add-ons for upholstery, tall curtains, tight corners and cushion crevices. It’s also bagless, which means less emptying out between uses. Honestly, it’s nothing super fancy, but it gets the job done, and people love it. At 10 pounds, this tall Eureka is hard to beat.

Amazon

Thinnest Vacuum

Why We Love It: Fits under low dressers, 100-minute run time

Don’t think we’ve forgotten about the arch nemesis of many cats: the Robovac. Robovacs clean while you’re doing, well, anything else. The Eufy Boost IQ Robovac is Amazon’s choice and was also voted Best Robot Vacuum of 2018 by Digital Trends. This sneaky bot is only 2.85 inches tall, one of the thinnest out there, and runs for up to 100 minutes. A few more perks: infrared sensors to avoid running into and scratching your new teak dining table, automatic recharge so you never have to remember to plug it in, drop sensors so it doesn’t destroy itself on stairs or accidentally run itself off the balcony. Should…should we keep going?

Amazon

Best Overall Robovacuum

Why We Love It: Self-emptying capabilities, Alexa compatible

For those pet owners in an Alexa household, the iRobot Roomba is a no-brainer. It not only sweeps debris away from corners so it can clean more effectively, but it literally has Dirt Detectors that tells it when to increase suction. Plus, it's self-emptying. Efficient, right? It only runs up to 90 minutes (we’ll take it), but it does have voice-activation control, which makes your life easy. Not home? Use the iRobot Home App to schedule cleaning time. If this is the case, you might also want to invest in a pet monitor app so you can watch Jax and Cleo lose their minds when the iRobot suddenly starts roaming.

