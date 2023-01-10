ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheetz reduces diesel fuel prices for rest of January

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Sheetz has announced that it’s lowering its diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon for the start of the new year.

The offer officially starts on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and ends on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The company said this cut will result in savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers if drivers are filling up their trucks from “empty” to “full.”

In September, Sheetz reduced prices of diesel fuel in honor of Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

This offer will include both auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel options. The company said the price displayed at the pump is the final purchase price and reflects the decrease.

