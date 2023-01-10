Disney World offers discounted weekday tickets to Florida residents for limited time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attention Florida residents! Want to rediscover the magic of Disney?

Disney World is bringing back its Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for a limited time. The offer is for two, three and four-day passes.

Standard one-day tickets to the park typically range from $109 to $189. Now, Florida residents can get a two-day pass to the “Most Magical Place On Earth” for as little as $175 ($87.50 per day). You can also save up to 40% on three and four-day tickets, which will be on sale for $195 and $215 respectively.

Weekday Magic Tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days, but only on Monday through Friday. You can only visit one theme park per day unless you add the Park Hopper option, which lets you visit more than one theme park on the same day.

The promotion runs through April 27 and is subject to blockout dates.

The offer comes as the park celebrates its 50th anniversary. “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will end on March 31.

For more information about Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, visit disneyworld.disney.go.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.