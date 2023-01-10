ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ullin, IL

wish989.com

Concert for a Cause with Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos is Back February 11

HARRISBURG – Southeastern Illinois College and Ferrell Hospital are teaming up again for the fourth annual Concert for a Cause with Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos Feb. 11. Concert for a Cause will be held in SIC’s Deaton Gymnasium in Harrisburg. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a pasta buffet by Chef Michael Intravaia of the SIC Falcon Bistro and a cash bar donated by Morello’s. Morello’s will donate $1 from the sale of two specialty drinks for the evening back to the event: the Southeastern Sweetheart and the Ferrell Forget-Me-Not. Then at 7 p.m., the dueling pianos show begins.
HARRISBURG, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls

PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
PERRYVILLE, MO
920wmok.com

Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor and other Illinois Sheriffs Release Statement Regarding HB 5471 – Protect Illinois Communities Act

On Wednesday afternoon Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor and several other Sheriffs in the state released a statement regarding HB 5471 – the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The Illinois Senate approved the act on Monday – banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

School threat investigation Perry County Mo.

The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials have identified a person of interest in threats made toward the Perryville High School. According to Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt, they have identified a person of interest; however, it’s an ongoing investigation and they won’t release any other information. Law enforcement and...
PERRYVILLE, MO
wish989.com

Water Bill Assistance Available Tuesday at Benton City Hall

BENTON – Staff from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program will be at Benton City Hall, located on South Main Street, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Staff will be there taking applications for the water assistance program. You must owe at least $50 (water and sewer only, no trash)...
BENTON, IL
wish989.com

Road Closure Set for Monday on Illinois 154 in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE – IDOT says Illinois 154 just east of the square in Pinckneyville will be closed to all traffic between North Main and North Locust streets, weather permitting, on Monday at 6 a.m. The road is expected to be open by 6 p.m. Monday night. Minor delays are expected.
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox bags groceries in Mayfield, recognizes two churches

MAYFIELD, KY — Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox was in Mayfield on Tuesday, partnering with Save-A-Lot to bag groceries and hand out money for charity. Levox says he enjoys using his platform to help others. "Just to be able to bless people financially, the two churches in this community, Northside Church of Christ and Northside Baptist, they do so much in the community, especially during Christmastime," LeVox says. "Just wonderful to be a part of it and to just give back."
MAYFIELD, KY
wish989.com

Weekend Arrests Made in Recent Drive-by Shootings in Williamson County

MARION – Several arrests have been made in connection with a series of drive-by shootings that have taken place over the past several weeks in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, as the result of collaborative investigative efforts, the sheriff’s office Sunday located a vehicle of interest which had ties to various criminal activities. The vehicle and individuals were believed to be connected to an unlicensed bar in Williamson County which was the site of a large fight where firearms were brandished, and several batteries occurred. Sheriff Jeff Diederich says individuals occupying the vehicle are persons of interest related to the series of drive-by shootings throughout our communities.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Mysterious vessel along the Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A mysterious sailboat has been dormant on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau for weeks. Located just across the Missouri Dry Doc, the white sailboat with blue stripes is anchored in shallow water. The boat is currently missing key components...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wish989.com

Man Sentenced for Aggravated Battery to Police Officers in Jackson County

MURPHYSBORO – Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Thursday that a man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Forty-six-year-old Jevon Elliott was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held last Friday. Elliot will serve a nine...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

