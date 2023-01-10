MARION – Several arrests have been made in connection with a series of drive-by shootings that have taken place over the past several weeks in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, as the result of collaborative investigative efforts, the sheriff’s office Sunday located a vehicle of interest which had ties to various criminal activities. The vehicle and individuals were believed to be connected to an unlicensed bar in Williamson County which was the site of a large fight where firearms were brandished, and several batteries occurred. Sheriff Jeff Diederich says individuals occupying the vehicle are persons of interest related to the series of drive-by shootings throughout our communities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO