Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wish989.com
Concert for a Cause with Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos is Back February 11
HARRISBURG – Southeastern Illinois College and Ferrell Hospital are teaming up again for the fourth annual Concert for a Cause with Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos Feb. 11. Concert for a Cause will be held in SIC’s Deaton Gymnasium in Harrisburg. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a pasta buffet by Chef Michael Intravaia of the SIC Falcon Bistro and a cash bar donated by Morello’s. Morello’s will donate $1 from the sale of two specialty drinks for the evening back to the event: the Southeastern Sweetheart and the Ferrell Forget-Me-Not. Then at 7 p.m., the dueling pianos show begins.
KFVS12
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Classes at the Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School resumed after police received a call reporting a possible threat. Both buildings were searched and are now secure. According to Perryville police, they received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
920wmok.com
Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor Speaks with WMOK about FOID Cards in Illinois
When Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor joined WMOK for Coffee Break this week we discussed the automatic renewal of FOID cards in Illinois. Sheriff Kaylor recalled his experience with FOID cards having gotten his first one at age 18. Sheriff Kaylor said that while the automatic renewal “sounds great” it...
920wmok.com
Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor and other Illinois Sheriffs Release Statement Regarding HB 5471 – Protect Illinois Communities Act
On Wednesday afternoon Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor and several other Sheriffs in the state released a statement regarding HB 5471 – the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The Illinois Senate approved the act on Monday – banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately.
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
KFVS12
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
KFVS12
Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials have identified a person of interest in threats made toward the Perryville High School. According to Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt, they have identified a person of interest; however, it’s an ongoing investigation and they won’t release any other information. Law enforcement and...
wish989.com
Water Bill Assistance Available Tuesday at Benton City Hall
BENTON – Staff from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program will be at Benton City Hall, located on South Main Street, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Staff will be there taking applications for the water assistance program. You must owe at least $50 (water and sewer only, no trash)...
wish989.com
Road Closure Set for Monday on Illinois 154 in Pinckneyville
PINCKNEYVILLE – IDOT says Illinois 154 just east of the square in Pinckneyville will be closed to all traffic between North Main and North Locust streets, weather permitting, on Monday at 6 a.m. The road is expected to be open by 6 p.m. Monday night. Minor delays are expected.
wpsdlocal6.com
Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox bags groceries in Mayfield, recognizes two churches
MAYFIELD, KY — Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox was in Mayfield on Tuesday, partnering with Save-A-Lot to bag groceries and hand out money for charity. Levox says he enjoys using his platform to help others. "Just to be able to bless people financially, the two churches in this community, Northside Church of Christ and Northside Baptist, they do so much in the community, especially during Christmastime," LeVox says. "Just wonderful to be a part of it and to just give back."
wish989.com
Weekend Arrests Made in Recent Drive-by Shootings in Williamson County
MARION – Several arrests have been made in connection with a series of drive-by shootings that have taken place over the past several weeks in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, as the result of collaborative investigative efforts, the sheriff’s office Sunday located a vehicle of interest which had ties to various criminal activities. The vehicle and individuals were believed to be connected to an unlicensed bar in Williamson County which was the site of a large fight where firearms were brandished, and several batteries occurred. Sheriff Jeff Diederich says individuals occupying the vehicle are persons of interest related to the series of drive-by shootings throughout our communities.
KFVS12
‘Juveniles need to know this is a serious game’: Williamson Co. sheriff speaks after series of drive-by shootings
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people face charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in southern Ill. One of those suspects is a juvenile charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said juveniles who are unlawfully using firearms isn’t just a local issue,...
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
kbsi23.com
Undocumented man sentenced to 1.5 years for illegal re-entry to U.S. in Benton, IL
(KBSI) – A man originally from Mexico was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in a U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois on Wednesday after he admitted to re-entering the U.S. after previously being deported. Jose A. Navarro-Laguna, 41, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after deportation, according to...
kbsi23.com
Mysterious vessel along the Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A mysterious sailboat has been dormant on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau for weeks. Located just across the Missouri Dry Doc, the white sailboat with blue stripes is anchored in shallow water. The boat is currently missing key components...
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff Won’t Enforce Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban
BENTON – With this week’s signing of House Bill 5471 banning assault weapons in Illinois into law by Gov. JB Pritzker, Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said in a statement he released Wednesday that he will protect residents’ 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Sheriff...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding missing teen
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. It was reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office that. Faith L. Powers, 17, was last seen in the area...
wish989.com
Man Sentenced for Aggravated Battery to Police Officers in Jackson County
MURPHYSBORO – Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Thursday that a man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Forty-six-year-old Jevon Elliott was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held last Friday. Elliot will serve a nine...
KFVS12
Some Carbondale residents worried about uptick in gun violence in one neighborhood; police chief responds
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in the central part of Carbondale say the number of shootings in their neighborhoods are getting out of hand. They are asking police to do more. The Arbor Neighborhood District, which sits north of the SIU campus, has scores of shots fired incidents. According to...
Comments / 0