Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th
NMM - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Shaw Communications (SJR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat
SJR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 25 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. Total revenues came in at $1.016 billion, beating the consensus mark by 0.14%. In domestic currency, SJR reported earnings of C$0.34 per share, down 12.8%...
Zacks.com
Washington Federal (WAFD) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise
WAFD - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. The bottom line reflects a year-over-year jump of 63.4%. Results were primarily supported by robust loan balances and an increase in net interest income (NII)....
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Zacks.com
3 Top Stocks Already up More Than 20% In 2023
The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date. While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.
Zacks.com
JPMorgan (JPM) Q4 Earnings Top on NII, High Credit Costs Ail
JPM - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.56 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11. The results excluded gains from the sale of Visa B shares and net investment securities losses in the Corporate segment. Our estimate for earnings was $2.98 per share. Despite reporting...
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
KIM - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its conveniently located grocery-anchored properties, a focus on mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position augur well. Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a bloody blow last year. Inflation is stuck at its 40-year high level due to the pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system and strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli in the pandemic-ridden years.
Zacks.com
Delta (DAL) Stock Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
DAL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.48 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. DAL reported earnings of 22 cents per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.
Zacks.com
Infosys (INFY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Match Estimates
INFY - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 19 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s bottom line increased 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Infosys’ fiscal third-quarter revenues increased 9.6% year over year and met the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66 billion. In...
Zacks.com
Emergent (EBS) to Start Restructuring Plan, Lays Off 5% Workforce
EBS - Free Report) were down 3.1% on Jan 9 after management announced its restructuring plans to strengthen its business performance. As part of its strategic plans, Emergent will create a new Science and Development (S&D) function that unites research, product development and clinical teams. It will also reshuffle several of its leadership roles.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Albemarle (ALB) in Your Portfolio
ALB - Free Report) is benefiting from higher lithium prices and volumes, capacity expansion and cost-saving actions amid headwinds from elevated raw material and natural gas costs. Shares of Albemarle are up 20.7% in the past six months compared with a 20% rise of the industry. What’s Aiding ALB?
Zacks.com
Verint Systems (VRNT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
VRNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.97%. A...
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy to Sail Through the Volatile Market
It is good news for the market that inflation is moderating. This is leading investors to wonder if the central bank could consider stopping increasing rates in the near future. However, there has been a cautious note from the Fed policymakers that even if there is an end to raising rates, the monetary policy will remain tight. This is making the market volatile. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Penumbra, Inc. (
Zacks.com
QIAGEN (QGEN) Gains From Innovation, Currency Headwind Ails
QIAGEN’s (. QGEN - Free Report) business is getting a strong boost from the growing demand for molecular diagnostic products, international expansion, expanded test menu and growth-driving strategic collaborations. Yet, strong reliance on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are the major downsides. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Corporate Bigwigs With Solid Long-Term Potential
U.S. stock markets have been fluctuating since the beginning of 2023 after an extremely volatile 2022. The two major concerns of last year, namely, a 40-year high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish policies in the form of decades high interest rates and tighter monetary control, are persisting in 2023.
Zacks.com
5 Reasons U.S. Markets Will Be Higher in 2023
COIN - Free Report) ,. saw slower growth and were forced to lay off thousands of workers. In the face of the overbearing gloominess of 2022, it can be easy to stay negative. However, history tells us that it rarely pays to remain bearish over the long haul. Zoom out and pull up a long-term chart of the major U.S Indices, and you will find that despite bear markets every handful of years, stocks tend to rise over time.
Zacks.com
Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) Surges 18.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
MORF - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 18.7% higher at $31.84. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of the company were high...
Zacks.com
American Tower (AMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
AMT - Free Report) closed at $232.21, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 3.76%...
Comments / 0