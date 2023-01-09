Read full article on original website
Inter Miami finalizing deal for prolific Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez
The question making most headlines entering the 2023 Inter Miami season is whether Lionel Messi will join the club during the summer. The more pressing question is how to compensate for the team-leading 16 goals scored by Gonzalo Higuain last year before his retirement.
MLS pushes to pioneer temporary concussion substitutes in 2023
Major League Soccer could become the first professional soccer competition to allow temporary concussion substitutions, pending a potential vote by the sport's global rule-making body next week. The International Football Association Board, which determines and regulates the laws of the game, will meet in London on Jan. 18. On its...
Yedlin, Zimmerman praise embattled US coach Berhalter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — National team defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman praised U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for bringing the Americans together at the World Cup in Qatar, even as he’s currently under investigation by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident during which he kicked his future wife in the legs.
Soccer-WSL record appearance holder Flaherty retires
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Liverpool defender and Women's Super League (WSL) record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty announced her retirement from football aged 31 on Thursday due to family reasons.
Tommy Makinson feels it’s a ‘no-brainer’ to keep Shaun Wane as England coach
Tommy Makinson is ready to rebound from his Rugby League World Cup heartbreak and maintains Shaun Wane remains the right man to lead England forward.St Helens full-back Makinson scored a record-breaking five tries against Greece in November but was then part of the side that suffered a shock golden point semi-final defeat to Samoa at the Emirates Stadium.Speculation continues over Wane’s future as England coach, with the Rugby Football League understood to be ready to settle the issue following a meeting next month.But Makinson, who is back in training ahead of Saints’ World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers on...
The Ringer
The USMNT Scandal Reflects the Incestuous Nature of American Soccer
For a federation that governs more than 12 million participants across a vast expanse of land, U.S. Soccer is a very small outfit. While the governing body for the sport in the country currently has more than 100 employees, it has been dominated for decades by a tiny elite. You...
BBC
Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI
Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
Beth Mead, Keira Walsh and Leah Williamson after Lionesses success
Arsenal striker Mead will be among the frontrunners after she clinched both the golden boot and player of the tournament at Euro 2022 with six goals and five assists.
BBC
Remy Siemsen: Leicester City sign striker from Sydney FC
Leicester City have signed Australia striker Remy Siemsen from Sydney FC. Siemsen, 23, has made 150 appearances in her career to-date and has four international caps for Australia. "To be joining such a prestigious club is exciting for myself and my family," the striker said. "We've all grown up watching...
BBC
'United's best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to City'
Eight straight victories - including over Everton in the FA Cup and Tuesday's defeat of Charlton to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup - ensure Manchester United go into Saturday's derby against Manchester City full of confidence and with their best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to the champions.
Socceroos star Garang Kuol could debut for Hearts soon as club finalises loan deal with Newcastle
Hearts are hopeful Garang Kuol will complete his loan move from Newcastle this week in time for the Australian soccer wunderkind to make his debut in the British game on Friday.
