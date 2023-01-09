ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

MLS pushes to pioneer temporary concussion substitutes in 2023

Major League Soccer could become the first professional soccer competition to allow temporary concussion substitutions, pending a potential vote by the sport's global rule-making body next week. The International Football Association Board, which determines and regulates the laws of the game, will meet in London on Jan. 18. On its...
The Associated Press

Yedlin, Zimmerman praise embattled US coach Berhalter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — National team defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman praised U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for bringing the Americans together at the World Cup in Qatar, even as he’s currently under investigation by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident during which he kicked his future wife in the legs.
The Independent

Tommy Makinson feels it’s a ‘no-brainer’ to keep Shaun Wane as England coach

Tommy Makinson is ready to rebound from his Rugby League World Cup heartbreak and maintains Shaun Wane remains the right man to lead England forward.St Helens full-back Makinson scored a record-breaking five tries against Greece in November but was then part of the side that suffered a shock golden point semi-final defeat to Samoa at the Emirates Stadium.Speculation continues over Wane’s future as England coach, with the Rugby Football League understood to be ready to settle the issue following a meeting next month.But Makinson, who is back in training ahead of Saints’ World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers on...
The Ringer

The USMNT Scandal Reflects the Incestuous Nature of American Soccer

For a federation that governs more than 12 million participants across a vast expanse of land, U.S. Soccer is a very small outfit. While the governing body for the sport in the country currently has more than 100 employees, it has been dominated for decades by a tiny elite. You...
BBC

Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI

Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
BBC

Remy Siemsen: Leicester City sign striker from Sydney FC

Leicester City have signed Australia striker Remy Siemsen from Sydney FC. Siemsen, 23, has made 150 appearances in her career to-date and has four international caps for Australia. "To be joining such a prestigious club is exciting for myself and my family," the striker said. "We've all grown up watching...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

'United's best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to City'

Eight straight victories - including over Everton in the FA Cup and Tuesday's defeat of Charlton to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup - ensure Manchester United go into Saturday's derby against Manchester City full of confidence and with their best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to the champions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy