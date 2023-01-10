Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Climate change and SWLA industry
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. A 15-year-old Barbe High School student is in custody after allegedly making a threat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Sulphur hires Cody Gueringer as school’s next head football coach
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur High School announced Friday that they have hired Cody Gueringer as the next head coach of the Golden Tors. Sulphur and former head coach Chris Towery parted ways at the beginning of December after three seasons where Towery led the Golden Tors to an overall record of 12-14.
KPLC TV
MLK events in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submit events to news@kplctv.com. MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza. Beauregard Celebration...
KPLC TV
Cowgirls prepare to take on Northwestern State for the second time in a week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls are (1-1) so far in the month of January, and this Thursday they have the task of taking on a Northwestern State team they beat just 6 days ago. In that home game against the Lady Demons, McNeese shot 47% from the...
klax-tv.com
Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor
First phase of Lafayette I-10E overpass repair to begin January 20. State Police investigate carbon monoxide release at La. Pigment that sent workers to hospital. State Police investigate carbon monoxide release at La. Pigment that sent workers to hospital. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
KPLC TV
Obituary released for Barbe, Air Force Academy football player
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The family of a 21-year-old Barbe High School graduate who died unexpectedly earlier this month has released his obituary. Hunter Brown was raised in Lake Charles, attending Trinity Baptist Church and playing football for Barbe. He went on to play for the Air Force Academy Prep School, where he was pursuing a degree in business management.
KPLC TV
Cowboys look to sweep Northwestern State for the second year in a row
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys come into the week in a tie for second place in the Southland Conference, and on Thursday they will take on a Northwestern State team they beat 92-77 just under a week ago. That game was a big swing for the Cowboys...
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
KPLC TV
CPSO urges parents to speak with children after alleged threats by Barbe High student
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - School threats are an ongoing issue throughout the country, and local law enforcement is urging parents to talk with their children about how serious these cases are. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a Barbe High School student making threats on...
Smash Room Called Break The Psycle Coming To Westlake, Louisiana
Do you need to get out some frustration? Have you ever just needed to smash something? Well then get ready as a new Smash Room Therapy Center called Break The Psycle is coming to Southwest Louisiana. What is a smash room you ask? It's a place where you can go...
KPLC TV
McNeese to retire John Rudd’s number 52
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been a big two weeks at the Legacy Center which started with renaming the court in honor of McNeese legend, and basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, and now on Saturday when the Cowboys and Cowgirls are set to host Houston Christian, McNeese will honor another legend, this time John Rudd as they will hoist his number 52 into the rafters.
KPLC TV
Jennings officials propose first economic development district
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first-ever economic development district for the City of Jennings is moving forward after being proposed this week at city council. “We’ve been working on this for two years to really understand how it works,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. Doing this will entice...
KPLC TV
Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
KPLC TV
Barbe takes on Merryville at the Burton Complex
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday night the Barbe Buccaneers faced off against the Merryville Panthers, and it was a very impressive night from Barbe Forward Ethan Marque as he scored a team high 18 points in the game. Early in the 1st quarter the Panthers kept the game close...
KPLC TV
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After reviewing the case, the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against a nurse practitioner who was accused of raping a victim during an office visit. Brennan Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested in October 2022 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023. George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession. Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota,...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles officials finalize pay matrix for firefighters at special meeting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After several meetings between the city and firefighters, council appearances and even a protest, city officials finally have a pay plan for the fire department. After a final discussion Tuesday, city officials are addressing their concerns by implementing a pay matrix. Starting this month, all...
KPLC TV
Jennings hires Bret Fuselier as next head football coach
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Back in November Jennings head football coach Rusty Phelps, who had been coaching the Bulldogs since 1994, and served as the head coach since 1995, announced he would be retiring following the conclusion of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 3-7, but did just enough to make the State Playoffs where they beat Plaquemine in the first round, but fell to Leesville at Jerry Simmons Stadium in the second round, and with it Rusty Phelps’ illustrious career came to an end, and the Bulldogs’ search for their next head football coach began.
