ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Climate change and SWLA industry

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. A 15-year-old Barbe High School student is in custody after allegedly making a threat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur hires Cody Gueringer as school’s next head football coach

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur High School announced Friday that they have hired Cody Gueringer as the next head coach of the Golden Tors. Sulphur and former head coach Chris Towery parted ways at the beginning of December after three seasons where Towery led the Golden Tors to an overall record of 12-14.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

MLK events in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submit events to news@kplctv.com. MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza. Beauregard Celebration...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
klax-tv.com

Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor

First phase of Lafayette I-10E overpass repair to begin January 20. State Police investigate carbon monoxide release at La. Pigment that sent workers to hospital. State Police investigate carbon monoxide release at La. Pigment that sent workers to hospital. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Obituary released for Barbe, Air Force Academy football player

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The family of a 21-year-old Barbe High School graduate who died unexpectedly earlier this month has released his obituary. Hunter Brown was raised in Lake Charles, attending Trinity Baptist Church and playing football for Barbe. He went on to play for the Air Force Academy Prep School, where he was pursuing a degree in business management.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese to retire John Rudd’s number 52

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been a big two weeks at the Legacy Center which started with renaming the court in honor of McNeese legend, and basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, and now on Saturday when the Cowboys and Cowgirls are set to host Houston Christian, McNeese will honor another legend, this time John Rudd as they will hoist his number 52 into the rafters.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings officials propose first economic development district

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first-ever economic development district for the City of Jennings is moving forward after being proposed this week at city council. “We’ve been working on this for two years to really understand how it works,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. Doing this will entice...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe takes on Merryville at the Burton Complex

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday night the Barbe Buccaneers faced off against the Merryville Panthers, and it was a very impressive night from Barbe Forward Ethan Marque as he scored a team high 18 points in the game. Early in the 1st quarter the Panthers kept the game close...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After reviewing the case, the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against a nurse practitioner who was accused of raping a victim during an office visit. Brennan Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested in October 2022 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023. George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession. Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings hires Bret Fuselier as next head football coach

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Back in November Jennings head football coach Rusty Phelps, who had been coaching the Bulldogs since 1994, and served as the head coach since 1995, announced he would be retiring following the conclusion of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 3-7, but did just enough to make the State Playoffs where they beat Plaquemine in the first round, but fell to Leesville at Jerry Simmons Stadium in the second round, and with it Rusty Phelps’ illustrious career came to an end, and the Bulldogs’ search for their next head football coach began.
JENNINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy