Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Back in November Jennings head football coach Rusty Phelps, who had been coaching the Bulldogs since 1994, and served as the head coach since 1995, announced he would be retiring following the conclusion of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 3-7, but did just enough to make the State Playoffs where they beat Plaquemine in the first round, but fell to Leesville at Jerry Simmons Stadium in the second round, and with it Rusty Phelps’ illustrious career came to an end, and the Bulldogs’ search for their next head football coach began.

JENNINGS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO