WSAW
Trial ordered for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - A judge in Waupaca County has ruled that the 52-year-old man recently charged with the 1992 murders of two people will head to trial. Tony Haase remains in the Waupaca County Jail on a $2 million cash bond. Friday, the court heard testimony from a senior...
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured
Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
Fox11online.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner
SHAWANO (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
Shawano officer shooting investigation handed over to DA
An investigation into a shooting death in Shawano has been completed and referred to the district attorney's office.
WBAY Green Bay
Court again denies involuntary intoxication defense in attack on Oshkosh West officer
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has again denied an involuntary intoxication defense for a man charged in an attack on an Oshkosh school resource officer. Grant Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2019 attack on Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
A 42-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, following a traffic stop in the Town of Bradley, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle near the intersection of US Hwy. 8 and Cty. Rd. Y, after observing the vehicle travelling 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. Upon contact with the driver, the deputy noted the odor of intoxicating beverages about the man’s person. Following roadside field sobriety testing, the man was taken into custody, cited, and later released to a responsible party.
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 12, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday January 12, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Erin fatal crash; failure to yield, heavy fog factors in wreck
TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. - An 88-year-old man from the Town of Erin is dead following a two-vehicle crash at County Highway K and Donegal Road in Washington County on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. Officials say the wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The preliminary investigation of the scene indicates...
wearegreenbay.com
Basement fire in Manitowoc County causes estimated $25K in damages, under investigation
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Two Rivers responded to a house fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damages early Friday morning. In a release provided by the Two Rivers Fire Department, authorities say that crews received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on January 13 for a house fire in the 1100 block of 34th Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Kewaskum man pleads guilty to wastewater discharge in California
LOS ANGELES (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to violating an environmental order for his wastewater treatment plant in California. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, is the former owner of Klean Waters Inc. -- a company with a permit to treat non-hazardous industrial wastewater. As a condition of the permit, Klean Waters had to test and treat the wastewater to ensure the pollutants were below certain levels before being discharged into Orange County’s sewers.
abc17news.com
Adults arrested after forcing their way into middle school
OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WLUK) — Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight. Police say the day’s events started with a fight between two students at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. Around 2:15 p.m.,...
WLUC
Fourth defendant in April 1 Norway Township assault pleads ‘no contest’
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A fourth defendant in the April 1 Norway Township assault has pled no contest. Adam Loomis appeared in Dickinson County District Court for an arraignment hearing about a bond violation. During the hearing, he changed his plea to his two charges from not guilty, to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Charged in Monday Morning Shooting Incident
A 34-year-old Manitowoc man has been charged in a shooting from earlier this week. Sanerivi Iaulualo is facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Disorderly Conduct. Numerous officers were sent to the area...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Meth in the mail: Sheboygan man faces federal drug charges
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he conspired to distribute drugs from May 2018 through December 2021. He was busted when he received a package containing meth and fentanyl mailed from Arizona, prosecutors say. Natividad Altamirano Jr. faces two federal charges: conspiracy to distribute/possess...
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
Several arrested following physical altercation at Oshkosh middle school
Several people were arrested following a school disturbance in Oshkosh. Police say a school resource officer requested emergency assistance due to a large physical altercation between several people.
radioplusinfo.com
1-12-23 missing elderly man found safe in fdl
A missing elderly man has been found safe in Fond du Lac County. The 82 year old man was reported missing shortly after noon Wednesday after walking away from his town of Calumet home. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s K-9 team and two unmanned aerial drones assisted in the search. Shortly before 2:30pm the Sheriff’s Office learned the man had been given a ride to a Fond du Lac residence and was safe. The Sheriffs Office crisis social worker responded to the residence and the man was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
Comments / 0