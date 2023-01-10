ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness

Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. Russ Partridge, longtime executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly and Welcome House in Wakefield, said that...
WESTERLY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island falls to 42nd in nation for business tax competitiveness

Rhode Island has fallen to the bottom ten states in the nation for business tax competitiveness, according to an analysis of the Tax Foundation’s 2023 Business Tax Climate Index by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC). The state ranked 42nd highest (ninth worst) in the nation, a drop from 40th place in 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces nationwide RFP for new, innovative Downtown Transit Center

Governor Dan McKee announced today that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will be launching a Request for Proposals on January 17, 2023, for the joint development of a new, modern Transit Center on Dorrance Street in Downtown Providence. The RFP will be released via Ocean State Procures (OSP), the State procurement portal. RIPTA is seeking the expertise of private developers across the country for bold, innovative ideas to guide the design, construction and operations of the new facility.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIPTA to reopen Photo Identification Office beginning Jan. 17

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that the Photo ID Office located inside the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center, will reopen on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Photo ID Office, where passengers can process their reduced fare bus pass applications, will be open Monday through Friday from 8...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy