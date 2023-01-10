Read full article on original website
Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness
Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. Russ Partridge, longtime executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly and Welcome House in Wakefield, said that...
Rhode Island falls to 42nd in nation for business tax competitiveness
Rhode Island has fallen to the bottom ten states in the nation for business tax competitiveness, according to an analysis of the Tax Foundation’s 2023 Business Tax Climate Index by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC). The state ranked 42nd highest (ninth worst) in the nation, a drop from 40th place in 2022.
Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It’s Never Allowed Though
One of the first things I remember about moving to Western Massachusetts was all of the space for outdoor activity. Firepits being one "activity" I really enjoy, I felt vindicated by my trek out west!. I could be wrong, but I feel that firepit culture (for enjoyment, not open burning)...
Governor McKee announces nationwide RFP for new, innovative Downtown Transit Center
Governor Dan McKee announced today that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will be launching a Request for Proposals on January 17, 2023, for the joint development of a new, modern Transit Center on Dorrance Street in Downtown Providence. The RFP will be released via Ocean State Procures (OSP), the State procurement portal. RIPTA is seeking the expertise of private developers across the country for bold, innovative ideas to guide the design, construction and operations of the new facility.
RIPTA to reopen Photo Identification Office beginning Jan. 17
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that the Photo ID Office located inside the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center, will reopen on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Photo ID Office, where passengers can process their reduced fare bus pass applications, will be open Monday through Friday from 8...
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Wind Advisory issued for Southeastern Massachusetts and Northern and Southern Rhode Island
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. The advisory is in effect from 11 PM tonight to 2 PM EST on Friday. According to the advisory, residents can expect south winds of 15 to 25 mph with...
RIPTA service to run Holiday Schedule in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 16
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will operate all fixed-route services on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. RIPTA Offices. All RIPTA offices will be closed on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Flex Services. Flex Services will...
South Shore Chef Spending $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize On Kids' Education
A chef from the South Shore stopped for gas and walked away with enough money to put both his kids through school, lottery officials said.Alejandro Melendez Delgado, of Marshfield, won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials sa…
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 14 – 21)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 15 – 21, 2023. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Home is Crazy Unreal
The late founder of Yankee Candle definitely knew what to do with the fortune he made from selling all those candles. Michael James Kittredge II owned a home that dreams are made of. If there is any amenity that you can think of, this house had them all!. The home...
Alleged Rape and Cocaine: Two RI Health Professionals Have Licenses Suspended
Two health professionals have been suspended by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) after reports of sexual assault and, in a separate incident, alleged having cocaine on the premise of a facility. Both alleged crimes took place at nursing homes in Rhode Island. Sexual Assault. In the first suspension,...
Excellent News Concerning Massachusetts Residents & Life Expectancy
With our constant(it seems like it, anyway) daily intake of bad news, it's sure nice to hear some good news occasionally. Right, Berkshire County? How's this for a good news story worth sharing?. According to the results of a new study, the state of Massachusetts landed in a pretty awesome...
Massachusetts salary database: See the State Police who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts State Police ranked as the sixth highest-paid department in state government last year, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts, MBTA, Trial Court, the Department of Correction and the Department of Developmental Services. Total payroll at the Department of State Police was $401.7 million in 2022, according to state...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
How warm weather is impacting Massachusetts, New England ski season
WESTFORD, Mass. — Before dawn on Wednesday, Nashoba Valley took advantage of freezing temperatures to fire up its snowmaking equipment. "The snow is good, it's groomed, it's sunny, it's nice," Cynthia Mork, a Bedford skier, said. "It's not raining!" Unfortunately, so far this winter, it has been raining a...
