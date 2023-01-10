ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Delray Beach Market to close for renovation — expect rebranding and reopening in the summer

Just shy of two years since opening, Delray Beach Market is closing ... but only for a few months. The food hall just off downtown dining-destination Atlantic Avenue will shutter on Jan. 30 for a construction makeover with a reopening slated for sometime this summer. The renovation will tweak the vibe of what is billed as the largest food hall in Florida — 150,000 square feet in total with the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Famous Socialite’s Former Palm Beach Estate That’s Truly Palatial

The sun-kissed barrier island of Palm Beach, known for its glitz and glamour, is dotted with some of the East Coast’s most stately homes. Few, however, capture the imagination quite like one grand Mediterranean Revival–style estate, commissioned in the early 1920s by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Rarely do such storied landmarks come to market. For one preservationist-minded client, it was a project that, without a doubt, was worth pursuing. “She couldn’t stop dreaming about it,” says designer Mary McGee, who is based in Boston and Palm Beach. “My client has an incredible eye for historic properties and has a real passion for saving and restoring them.”
PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach Co. opening three new clubs

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is expanding. The organization opened three new clubs on Jan. 9, 2023. The locations include Jupiter, Pahokee and West Palm Beach. The 20 Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6-18 through their educational,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

10 things to do on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches this weekend

Video above: A look at the weekend ahead from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. There are a lot of fun activities to do on the Treasure Coast and in Palm Beach County this weekend. The list below is ordered based on the timing of the event. Weather | Radar |...
WPBF News 25

Mother of earthquake victim keeps daughter's last wish alive by opening Haitian student center in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Nineteen-year-old Britney Gengel sent a text message from Haiti three hours before the fatal quake, her mom Cherylann remembers every word saying, "They love us so much mom everyone is so happy and worked so hard to get nowhere yet they're all so appreciative. I want to move here and start an orphanage myself."
DELRAY BEACH, FL
jupiterwarcry.com

Jupiter residents attend annual Tequesta Fest

Tequesta held their annual festival, “Tequesta Fest,” on Jan. 7, in Paradise Park. Tequesta residents are welcomed to attend for free, while non-residents pay a $20 fee for the event. This year the festival consisted of fair rides, carnival games, sponsored tents and food trucks. “I went on...
JUPITER, FL
thecoastalstar.com

County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $7.9 Million Stately Bermuda Inspired Home in Delray Beach Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Casual Entertaining

1785 Palm Trail Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1785 Palm Trail, Delray Beach, Florida is a stately custom estate with features include tie beam masonry walls, cement tile roof, and the home has all copper plumbing water pripes. Interior details include handsome white oak wood floors, Hunter Douglas blinds, a variety of custom moldings and decorator ceilings. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1785 Palm Trail, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 561-414-4849) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 561-414-4849) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach Zoo recruiting volunteers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is recruiting volunteers. They say they want people passionate about wildlife and the natural world. They need volunteers in two divisions. Pathway volunteers will help with animal chats and crowd control. Animal husbandry volunteers will clean out cages and bowls...
PALM BEACH, FL

