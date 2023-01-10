Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Delray Beach Market to close for renovation — expect rebranding and reopening in the summer
Just shy of two years since opening, Delray Beach Market is closing ... but only for a few months. The food hall just off downtown dining-destination Atlantic Avenue will shutter on Jan. 30 for a construction makeover with a reopening slated for sometime this summer. The renovation will tweak the vibe of what is billed as the largest food hall in Florida — 150,000 square feet in total with the ...
South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach steps up rules for teens, kids
In an effort to curb unruly behavior from fairgoing children and teens, the South Florida Fair is making permanent a policy put in place at the end of last year to make sure those youngsters arrive with more supervision. This year’s fair, which runs Jan. 13-29, will require that all...
WPBF News 25
Full list: Winners of the 50th Annual Holiday Boat Parade in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach announced the winners of its 50th Annual Holiday Boat Parade. A panel of five judges ranked the boats in four categories: lights, colors, theme and best overall. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Some of the judges were City of Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga,...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Famous Socialite’s Former Palm Beach Estate That’s Truly Palatial
The sun-kissed barrier island of Palm Beach, known for its glitz and glamour, is dotted with some of the East Coast’s most stately homes. Few, however, capture the imagination quite like one grand Mediterranean Revival–style estate, commissioned in the early 1920s by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Rarely do such storied landmarks come to market. For one preservationist-minded client, it was a project that, without a doubt, was worth pursuing. “She couldn’t stop dreaming about it,” says designer Mary McGee, who is based in Boston and Palm Beach. “My client has an incredible eye for historic properties and has a real passion for saving and restoring them.”
WPBF News 25
Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach Co. opening three new clubs
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is expanding. The organization opened three new clubs on Jan. 9, 2023. The locations include Jupiter, Pahokee and West Palm Beach. The 20 Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6-18 through their educational,...
WPBF News 25
10 things to do on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches this weekend
Video above: A look at the weekend ahead from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. There are a lot of fun activities to do on the Treasure Coast and in Palm Beach County this weekend. The list below is ordered based on the timing of the event. Weather | Radar |...
WPBF News 25
Mother of earthquake victim keeps daughter's last wish alive by opening Haitian student center in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Nineteen-year-old Britney Gengel sent a text message from Haiti three hours before the fatal quake, her mom Cherylann remembers every word saying, "They love us so much mom everyone is so happy and worked so hard to get nowhere yet they're all so appreciative. I want to move here and start an orphanage myself."
jupiterwarcry.com
Jupiter residents attend annual Tequesta Fest
Tequesta held their annual festival, “Tequesta Fest,” on Jan. 7, in Paradise Park. Tequesta residents are welcomed to attend for free, while non-residents pay a $20 fee for the event. This year the festival consisted of fair rides, carnival games, sponsored tents and food trucks. “I went on...
'People weren't coming out': West Palm officials spread word about health center in Historic NW
Florida Atlantic University and the Northwest Community Health Alliance have operated a health center in the heart of West Palm Beach's largely Black Northwest community for two years. But those who fought for the creation of the center — and those who run it — want more people to know...
The 111th South Florida Fair is here in West Palm Beach and it's 'Dino-Myte'
Yes, last year's fair was pretty amazing with all the robots, but what's even better than robots?. That's right, dinosaurs beat robots and this year's South Florida Fair is packed with the towering reptilian titans. With the theme "Dino-Myte," the fair will be a bit like a stroll through Jurassic...
thecoastalstar.com
County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
January 11, 2023 – Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.9 Million Stately Bermuda Inspired Home in Delray Beach Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Casual Entertaining
1785 Palm Trail Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1785 Palm Trail, Delray Beach, Florida is a stately custom estate with features include tie beam masonry walls, cement tile roof, and the home has all copper plumbing water pripes. Interior details include handsome white oak wood floors, Hunter Douglas blinds, a variety of custom moldings and decorator ceilings. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1785 Palm Trail, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 561-414-4849) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 561-414-4849) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Zoo recruiting volunteers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is recruiting volunteers. They say they want people passionate about wildlife and the natural world. They need volunteers in two divisions. Pathway volunteers will help with animal chats and crowd control. Animal husbandry volunteers will clean out cages and bowls...
WPBF News 25
2023 West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk Jan. 28 at Meyer Amphitheater
Breast cancer accounts for 12.5% of all new cancers worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, it was estimated that there were more than 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer among women. The Susan B. Komen foundation will hold the West Palm Beach MORE...
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
WPBF News 25
33rd Annual Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival is coming soon
The Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival is coming soon. The 33rd annual event will be featuring 44 new films this year. The event runs Feb. 12-18. For more information, click here.
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
